Jalen Hurts vs Trey Lance: Which quarterback is poised to have the better career

The National Football League is in great hands with a slew of young quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts and Trey Lance of the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers respectively. Depending on the number of snaps that Trey Lance sees, this is possibly the first of many matchups between the two young studs.

Getting to know Jalen Hurts and Trey Lance

Taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Hurts did enough in his rookie year to convince the Eagles' brass to trade former first-round pick Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles are now definitively Jalen's team to try and take back to the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unlike Jalen Hurts' situation in Philadelphia, Trey Lance entered the 2021 season as a backup to incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo.

Trey Lance played college football at Division I North Dakota State, an FCS school. Lance was the 2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship MVP. Although he only passed for 72 total yards during that game, he rushed for over 160 yards and set the tone for a 28-20 victory over opponent James Madison. However, that doesn't mean he can't spin the ball with the best of them.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers have invested their futures in Jalen Hurts and Trey Lance. But which quarterback is poised to have a better career?

Is this 'Chapter One' of a classic rivalry?

Just a few years ago, the Eagles were riding high with a Super Bowl victory vs. the New England Patriots and backup quarterback Nick Foles. This is proof that they have a stable front office, with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie calling the shots. They also drafted current reigning Heisman Trophy winner Devonte Smith, a former teammate of Hurts' in Alabama.

The Eagles have a solid front four led by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham. With former Pro Bowler Darius Slay helping to lockdown the opponent's best receiver, Jalen Hurts hopes to be primed to take over the league.

For Trey Lance, he has the obvious hurdle of Jimmy Garoppolo. But with the 49ers trading up to get him, it's evident that they see him starting possibly sooner then later. Although they lost starting running back Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury, they still have the uber-talented Greg Kittle at tight end and a defense that brings the pain.

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner lead a defense that expects to get after the quarterback and be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

The matchup this weekend between the Eagles and 49ers can be just a preview of many classic battles to come between Jalen Hurts and Trey Lance.

