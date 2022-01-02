Is Jared Goff playing against the Seahawks today? 

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff injured his left knee in Lions' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 with a score of 30-12. Goff did not play the following week in their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 20-16.

As Detroit travels to Seattle in Week 17, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that his signal-caller is doubtful to play in the game.

Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is doubtful to play Sunday in Seattle. Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is doubtful to play Sunday in Seattle.

Campbell talked about Goff and his desire to be on the field:

"He’s frustrated. He wants to go. But he also knows — he’ll know when he’s ready. We’ll know when he’s ready. But yeah, he was trending the right way, and then when these things pop up, shoot, man, you want to get back out there. So, he is frustrated."

The former top pick of the 2016 NFL Draft suffered an oblique injury before the Lions' Week 10 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Goff played for the duration of that game with the injury.

The Lions and Steelers game ended in a 16-16 tie. However, Goff was absent under center in the Lions’ Week 11 contest against the Cleveland Browns. They went on to lose at Cleveland 13-10.

Goff has started 13 games this season and has a 2-10-1 record as the starting quarterback. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has thrown for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Mike Payton @POD_Payton Here I am at the New Years party praising Jared Goff. Who would have thought this day would come? Here I am at the New Years party praising Jared Goff. Who would have thought this day would come?

He has a completion percentage of 67 percent, which is good for 11th in the NFL among starting quarterbacks.

His 17 touchdown passes would be the fewest he has thrown in a season in his six years in the league. In his final year with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff threw for 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. With two games left in the 2021 season, will Goff start another game?

Who wil start against Seattle if Goff is unable to?

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle

This week, versus the Seahawks, the Lions will likely turn to third-year quarterback Tim Boyle if Goff is a no-go. Boyle has started two games this season, resulting in losses against the Browns (13-10) and Falcons (20-16).

Dave Birkett @davebirkett Jared Goff doubtful, but Tim Boyle will have D'Andre Swift by his side when the Lions visit the Seahawks on Sunday freep.com/story/sports/n… via @freep Jared Goff doubtful, but Tim Boyle will have D'Andre Swift by his side when the Lions visit the Seahawks on Sunday freep.com/story/sports/n… via @freep

Also Read Article Continues below

In his two starts this season, Boyle has thrown for 264 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will Goff start against the Seahawks in Week 17? Yes No 0 votes so far