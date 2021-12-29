NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most receiving yards heading into Week 17?

The receiving yards leaders continue to take shape entering Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. While one player has held the top spot for almost the entire year, the rest of the field has been battling for position. There are 16 players who have already eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards this season, but none have more than these five who currently lead the way.

NFL receiving yards leaders ahead of Week 17

Here are five NFL players with the most receiving yards as Week 17 approaches.

#5 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs - 1,197 receiving yards

In addition to being ranked 5th in receiving yards heading into Week 17, Tyreek Hill, also, ranks third in receptions. He currently has 104 receptions, making him one of only three players in the NFL this season who have already surpassed 100 receptions. This is the first time in his career that he has recorded over 100 receptions in a single season.

Scott Loring @ChiefsChannel Michael Irvin: “We’ve never had a WR in this league that put fear into a defense like Tyreek Hill.” Michael Irvin: “We’ve never had a WR in this league that put fear into a defense like Tyreek Hill.”

With two games remaining in the 2021 NFL season, Tyreek Hill has already set a new career high in receptions. He has also gone over 1000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his six-year career. He continues to be one of the most important pieces in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, which ranks second with 285.1 passing yards per game this year.

#4 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers - 1,247 receiving yards

Deebo Samuel has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL this season. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,247 receiving yards while consistently making big plays. Among all players with at least 25 receptions this season, Deebo Samuel's 17.8 receiving yards per reception is the highest average. He also ranks second in the NFL with a 692 YAC.

NinersNationCP @CpNiners Deebo Samuel sets up 1st and goal after this elusive run! 😎



Deebo Samuel sets up 1st and goal after this elusive run! 😎https://t.co/vX4QE8G0Lw

Samuel has added another dimension to his game this year by contributing solid production in the rushing game as well. He carried the ball 44 times this year for 301 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He has become an elite offensive weapon in Kyle Shanahan's creative offensive scheme for the San Francisco 49ers.

