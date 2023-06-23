Will Madden 24 be available on Nintendo Switch? All details about NFL’s official game

Unfortunately for Madden and Nintendo fans, Madden 24 is not available on Nintendo Switch, as the console didn't make the shortlist of playable consoles for the latest iteration of the popular video game.

Nintendo enthusiasts were painstakingly observing whether Madden would take the cue from FIFA, as EA recently brought FIFA to Nintendo's platform. However, this version of the footballing sim leaves much to be desired.

While this year's Madden isn't supported on the Nintendo Switch, there are still some fantastic things to look forward to in the blockbuster NFL game. In this piece, we will highlight a couple and showcase the consoles that support Madden 24.

What consoles support Madden 24?

Madden 24 is available on Windows, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. Just like 23, 24 supports cross-gen consoles. However, it is worth noting that if you and a friend use the same console with different gens, the higher-end gen needs to download and install the game version designed for the lower-end gen.

While Madden 24 remains unavailable for Nintendo Switch users, it is widely accessible on the most prominent gaming platforms. The latest iteration of Madden looks set to be the best yet, which will be available to purchase as standard or deluxe editions.

Three new features and changes in Madden 24 Franchise mode

Here are three exciting features and changes that fans can savor in the Madden 24 Franchise mode:

#1. Detailed relocation

The options for relocating a team in franchise mode have been the same for years. However, according to game developers to EA, the relocation options will be revamped this year, making the process a much-improved experience.

#2. New mini-games

Mini-games mean that Madden enthusiasts will have more to look forward to in the new iteration. That means the game will not get old quickly; as there is way more to look forward to.

It will be a welcome addition for Madden ballers on all compatible consoles, as the mini-games from the OG Madden iterations are reportedly back in 24's franchise mode.

#3. More realistic trades

In older versions, players could only include three assets per franchise in any given trade or transaction. In this year's Madden, though, that number will double to allow franchises to fit up to six assets per transaction, allowing for more legit transactions.

The developers have also been on record saying that trade logic has been adjusted, allowing AI-controlled teams to make more accurate moves than previous years' crooked transactions.

