Will NFL ban 'Trump dance'? League makes decision on players celebrating using the President's moves

The NFL addressed speculation about the viral "Trump dance" celebration sweeping across professional football. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the league has no issues with players performing the move during game celebrations.

Multiple NFL stars have adopted the dance in recent weeks. The San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa first made waves with the celebration after a sack in Tampa Bay.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa told reporters postgame on Nov. 10. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn't even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

The trend quickly spread across the league. The Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers celebrated a touchdown in a 34-19 loss to Miami using the move this Sunday. The Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley danced with teammate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine during their game against Minnesota as well.

The Detroit Lions' Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez also joined in after a sack in their 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The NFL's stance is clear. While the league has historically cracked down on political statements - such as Nick Bosa's previous fine for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat - the "Trump dance" is considered a non-political celebration.

Context beyond the NFL football field

The dance's popularity extends beyond the league. UFC fighter Jon Jones performed the move after a victory at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, even gesturing to Trump, who was seated ringside.

Trump himself has a history of public dancing. In February, a video of him dancing with cheerleaders during Super Bowl LVIII celebrations went viral. The President-elect has been somewhat self-aware about his moves. At a California Republican Party convention in September, he revealed his wife Melania finds his dancing "unpresidential."

The league drew a distinct line between acceptable and unacceptable celebrations. While the "Trump dance" gets a pass, players face strict penalties for other gestures. The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was fined in 2023 for a gun-like hand gesture. In 2024, players like Allen Lazard, Drake London, and Malik Nabers have been fined for similar celebrations.

NFL sources indicate the league only takes action against celebrations deemed excessive or inappropriate. The "Trump dance" doesn't cross that line.

Bowers provided insight into the celebration's appeal.

"I've seen everyone do it," he told USA Today. "I watched the UFC fight Saturday night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it, and thought it was cool."

As the trend continues to spread, football fans are watching to see how far the "Trump dance" will go in celebrations.

