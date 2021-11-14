Is Russell Wilson playing tonight vs. the Packers? 

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of their Week 10 matchup Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers. Wilson's doctor was "amazed" by his recovery and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it "remarkable."

Russell Wilson's return from surgery to fix an injured finger is now labeled as official.

John Boyle @johnpboyle Russell Wilson said he was told his injury could keep him out 6-8 weeks. "My whole mindset was to cut the time in half." #Seahawks Russell Wilson said he was told his injury could keep him out 6-8 weeks. "My whole mindset was to cut the time in half." #Seahawks https://t.co/yIzmGwBH27

Russell Wilson will start Week 10 vs. the Green Bay Packers

Carroll mentioned that Wilson was "ready to go" and he will indeed start today against the Packers. The Seahawks have certainly missed their signal-caller.

When Wilson was out, quarterback Geno Smith stepped in under center in his stead. The Seahawks went 1-2 in those three games without their seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback ahead of a Week 9 bye.

Wilson was hurt in a Week 5 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams when he experienced an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint that needed surgery.

He was initially projected to be out six to eight weeks. Wilson's objective of coming back by Week 10 came into clear view starting earlier in the week.

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed Wilson's surgery, put out a statement that read, in part:

"I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

On the same day Dr. Shin released the statement, Carroll tabbed Wilson's comeback story from a surgically repaired digit "a remarkable story of recovery."

Carroll on Wilson: “one of the great healers of all-time"

Carroll also famously tabbed Wilson as "one of the greatest healers of all time" earlier in the season and immediately after Wilson suffered the injury. If the hope with that statement was to place his faith in a speedy recovery, then it worked as planned.

In his first media availability since enduring the injury, Wilson said he was "pretty dang close" to 100 percent.

But his latest feat may be his most impressive one yet, and with his finger nearly 100%, he's ready to lead the

si.com/nfl/seahawks/n… Russell Wilson isn't a newcomer when it comes to beating the odds. He's been doing it his entire NFL career.But his latest feat may be his most impressive one yet, and with his finger nearly 100%, he's ready to lead the #Seahawks on a second half run. Russell Wilson isn't a newcomer when it comes to beating the odds. He's been doing it his entire NFL career.But his latest feat may be his most impressive one yet, and with his finger nearly 100%, he's ready to lead the #Seahawks on a second half run.si.com/nfl/seahawks/n…

Perhaps he's improved even more since then, but having the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year back on the field at even nearly 100 percent is a good thing for the Seahawks. The team enters the game with a 3-5 record versus the Packers, who are 7-2.

Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards (239.2 per game) with a 72% completion percentage to go with 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games this season. The team’s all-time leader in passing yards is back now and focused on trying to get his Seahawks into the playoffs.

