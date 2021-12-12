Will Tony Pollard play today against the WFT? 

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has emerged as a solid complementary player in the backfield alongside All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Memphis. While with the Tigers, he played as a wide receiver for three of his four years on the team. Pollard had 1,292 receiving yards, nine touchdowns as a receiver, and 941 rushing yards with 139 rushing attempts and six touchdowns in his career at Memphis.

However, the third-year running back made his mark at the University of Memphis as a special teams player. In 2016, as a redshirt freshman, Pollard ranked fifth in Division I football in terms of kickoff returns with 35 and led the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the same category. His 1,068 kickoff return yards were second in Division I football and first in the AAC that same year. Pollard’s 28.1 kickoff return yards on average and two kickoff returns for touchdowns were first in the AAC.

In his sophomore season, he placed third in Division I football kickoff return yards with 881 while leading the AAC in that category. Pollard ran in four kickoff returns for touchdowns and averaged 40 yards per return, leading all of Division I football. He is tied-first in all-time career kickoff return touchdowns with seven.

Pollard, in his first two years in the NFL, has 890 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. He also had 300 receiving yards with 43 receptions and two touchdowns. The question in Dallas right now is the availability of Pollard as the Cowboys travel to Washington D.C. to face the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

Will Pollard Play Versus the WFT?

Tony Pollard is the only player on the Cowboys’ roster who has an injury designation as he is listed as questionable with a foot injury as they face the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Week 14. Pollard tore his left plantar fascia on his 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter last Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on the Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan to discuss Pollard’s status for Week 14:

“I think he’s a game-time (decision). “The issue is how he tolerates (the pain). The injury is not one, the long-term, the nature of his mobility in the sense of a longer look. But it’s something worth noting. It will be a game-time.”

This season, Pollard has 602 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 107 carries along with 31 receptions and 259 yards receiving. He is third in the NFL in all-purpose yards with 1,350 yards and second in yards per kick returns with 28.8 yards.

