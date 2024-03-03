Xavier Worthy vs. Adonai Mitchell: Which Texas Longhorn WR comes out on top at the NFL Combine?

Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell were teammates at the Texas Longhorns, and the wide receiver duo had phenomenal NFL Combine performances. Their draft stocks have risen, and we'll see them on NFL rosters in September.

This article will examine their performances and analyze who came out on top at the Combine. We will also examine their draft projections. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who had the better NFL Combine?

The de facto answer has to be Xavier Worthy, as it's not every time a player breaks a long-standing Combine record. Xavier Worthy ran a blazing quick 4.21 40-yard dash, beating John Ross III's record.

The Texas product also performed admirably in the other drills, running the 10-yard split in 1.49 seconds, recording a 41-inch vertical jump and a 10' 11-inch broad jump. Worthy ranked first among all wide receivers in terms of athleticism.

As for Adonai Mitchell, the Missouri City native also had a stellar Combine. Mitchell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.52 seconds, recorded a 39.5-inch vertical jump and had a 39.5-inch broad jump. Adonai Mitchell ranked fourth among wide receivers in athleticism at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Xavier Worthy’s Draft Projection

Scouts view Xavier Worthy as a pass catcher with the unique ability to find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage. However, ignoring his glaring lack of side is difficult, which might make him a potential risk against NFL-caliber defenders.

Xavier Worthy is projected to be a first or second-round pick in this year's draft. However, his stellar showing at the Combine might convince one NFL franchise to select him in the first round.

Adonai Mitchell’s Draft Projection

Scouts view Adonai Mitchell as a solid prospect with the size, speed and ball skills to become a solid NFL receiver. Adonai Mitchell is steady after a catch and can become a winner at all three levels.

Adonai Mitchell has the talent to become a plus starter in the NFL, and he should be off the draft board in the second round. His pro comparison is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, and we expect a similar career trajectory.

2024 post-Super Bowl first-round NFL Mock Draft

According to Sportskeeda's resident NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline, here's a look at the full Round 1 mock:

Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU New England Patriots: Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, Tight end, Georgia New York Giants: Malik Nabers, Wide receiver, LSU Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Tackle, Penn State Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, Linebacker-Edge rusher, Alabama Chicago Bears: Joe Alt, Tackle, Notre Dame New York Jets: Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy II, Defensive tackle, Texas Denver Broncos: Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive line, Illinois Las Vegas Raiders: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, Offensive tackle, Oregon State Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, Edge rusher, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguars: Chop Robinson, Edge rusher, Penn State Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Guyton, Tackle, Oklahoma Los Angeles Rams: Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson Miami Dolphins: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon Philadelphia Eagles: Amarius Mims, Tackle, Georgia Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns): Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, Georgia Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia, Tackle, BYU Green Bay Packers: Cooper DeJean, Defensive back, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, Edge rusher, UCLA Arizona Cardinals (via the Houston Texans): JC Latham, Tackle, Alabama Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr., Wide receiver, LSU Detroit Lions: Cooper Beebe, Guard, Kansas State Baltimore Ravens: Darius Robinson, Defensive line, Missouri San Francisco 49ers: T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive tackle, Texas Kansas City Chiefs: Troy Fautanu, Guard, Washington