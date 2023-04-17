XFL vs. USFL: Which players get paid more?

The XFL and the USFL are two springtime organizations that currently feature professional football with the NFL right now being in its off-season.

The XFL and USFL are similar in many aspects, but they also have noteworthy distinctions. In this article, we will analyze the wages of the two leagues.

According to information from ESPN, XFL players make $5,000 per week plus a $1,000 win bonus. This indicates that, with potential bonuses, one player might earn almost 6,000 dollars per week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini We really need the XFL champion to play the USFL champion in a Spring Football Super Bowl. We really need the XFL champion to play the USFL champion in a Spring Football Super Bowl.

The XFL's compensation package is worth 20,000 dollars throughout the season, and the league also covers accommodation and two meals every day.

Another thing to remember is that inactive participants will still receive payment for games, which is an excellent move for a league that appears to have more money this time around. Inactive players will receive $1,500 in addition to being qualified for the $1,000 victory bonus.

The USFL offers its members a base wage of $4,500 per game or $45,000 for a complete season if they remain with the team for the duration of the regular season. Additionally, players get a $1,500 weekly practice squad compensation. Players can also receive bonuses for games won as well as for reaching the postseason.

Evan Willsmore @evan_willsmore



Nick is running routes at WR for the San Antonio Brahmas (XFL), while Nate is helping out the Birmingham Stallions (USFL) secondary at… A fun spring football fact: brothers Nick Holley and Nate Holley are currently playing in two different football leagues at the same time.Nick is running routes at WR for the San Antonio Brahmas (XFL), while Nate is helping out the Birmingham Stallions (USFL) secondary at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A fun spring football fact: brothers Nick Holley and Nate Holley are currently playing in two different football leagues at the same time. Nick is running routes at WR for the San Antonio Brahmas (XFL), while Nate is helping out the Birmingham Stallions (USFL) secondary at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The XFL, which likewise offers its players a base wage of $4,500 per game, has a salary system that is comparable to that of the USFL. On the other hand, the XFL has a bigger salary cap, allowing teams to recruit players at higher prices. The USFL's wage structure is intended to lower the cost of participation for teams.

XFL and USFL: Average views recorded in spring football

In eight weeks on FX, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, the XFL has recorded an average of 632,000 viewers in 2023. On NBC, Fox, and FS1, the USFL averaged 715,000 viewers last year.

James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN



- The

- The



Enjoy it, folks. It's a golden age for this sport. #XFL Today was a monumental day for spring football:- The @USFL is back and arguably better than ever. We're already seeing the fruits of seeing season two.- The @XFL2023 continues to play entertaining football.Enjoy it, folks. It's a golden age for this sport. #USFL Today was a monumental day for spring football:- The @USFL is back and arguably better than ever. We're already seeing the fruits of seeing season two.- The @XFL2023 continues to play entertaining football. Enjoy it, folks. It's a golden age for this sport. #USFL #XFL

Despite the fact that both leagues now have limited weekends available for games, it is feasible for both to survive and do well. The question then becomes whether these leagues' spectatorship increases or decreases over time.

Both leagues enjoy strong support from television networks.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes