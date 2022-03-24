"You have to hear the noise"-Kirk Cousins explains the reality of life for an NFL QB

Kirk Cousins is credited with replacing Robert Griffin III in Washington and following up Case Keenum's miraculous season in Minnesota.

However, in both places, the biggest criticism aimed at the quarterback has been his lack of consistent, defining wins. Talking to Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show, Cousins explains what it has been like to live with that critique on a daily basis.

Here's what the quarterback had to say:

"I don't live in a box where I don't hear anything. But, you know, certainly winning is kind of the deal. I mean, you could be a pretty bad quarterback and if your team wins, you're the man and people who know who can kind of see through that and they watch the tape and they're like, I don't think they're winning because of the quarterback but good for him."

He continued, saying that winning is essentially why fans turn on the television, walk into the stadium, and otherwise follow the team. This is why coaches coach and players play the game. If the team isn't winning, there's a problem.

Here's how he put it in his words:

"You know that people are in [the quarterback's] corner. And I think the opposite can be true too. When you're the quarterback, you know, it doesn't really matter what you do or how you play if your team's not going to the playoffs, winning the division, playing the Super Bowl."

He went on to talk about his sense of urgency to fix himself so his team can win games early and often:

"There's something wrong with you. And so you're always kind of working through that. Got to win. We got to find ways to win. I got to play better, you know, and you don't really expect people to be in your corner unless you're winning and winning consistently."

Kirk Cousins @KirkCousins8 Fun to get back on the field today with these guys Fun to get back on the field today with these guys https://t.co/oFxT1gLQLB

Kirk Cousins' winning resume

Of course, analysts often talk about how Cousins has great stats but struggles to win games.

Last season, the quarterback threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in arguably his best statistical season. However, according to Pro Football Reference, he went 8-8 as a starter last season.

Overall, the quarterback boasts a 223-91 touchdown-interception ratio in his career. With a ratio of more than 2:1, one would think he should be winning early and often.

Instead, he has a 59-59-2 record. At this point, despite having great stats, he is proving to be just a .500 quarterback. Will Cousins be able to overcome the narrative in 2022?

