"Zac Stacy need to be thrown under the jail" - Davante Adams wants former NFL star to rot behind bars

Zac Stacy is at the center of one of the biggest stories in the NFL right now after a video surfaced of the ex-running back assaulting the mother of his child in a home.

Seemingly everyone watching the NFL is also watching the video. Even NFL players are putting in their two cents, including Green Bay receiver Davante Adams.

Zac Stacy domestic abuse video upsets Davante Adams

Davante Adams watched the video and was not happy with what he saw. He tweeted that "Zac Stacy needs to be thrown under the jail."

Normally, one would say, "he needs to be thrown into jail." However, Adams' phrasing indicates that simply putting him in jail is not enough.

Davante Adams @tae15adams I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.

It is unclear what else he expects to be done, but he is clear in stating that simply putting the ex-Ram behind bars is not good enough. The victim called the police after Stacy left, but he fled the scene before the police arrived.

According to TMZ, the woman is in the process of filing to get a restraining order.

Zac Stacy abuses ex-girlfriend

The video at the center of the story shows Stacy physically assaulting the mother of his child. In the video, which has audio, Stacy throws her into a television and onto the child's bouncy chair.

All of this happened while their five-month old son watched. The video is graphic and disturbing, provoking a response across the NFL.

Darius Butler @DariusJButler I hope Zac Stacy is somewhere gettin his ass whooped right now! Any Man that puts their hands on a Woman is a SUCKA in my book. I hope Zac Stacy is somewhere gettin his ass whooped right now! Any Man that puts their hands on a Woman is a SUCKA in my book.

Chris Long, an ex-teammate of Zac Stacy, was haunted by the video, saying "Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn."

Zac Stacy spent two years with the St. Louis Rams and one with the New York Jets. In 2019, Stacy landed with the AAF.

He was one of the premier rushers for the league and soaked up a lot of praise before the league fell to pieces halfway through its inaugural season. He ended up rushing for three touchdowns and about 350 yards in eight games, according to No Extra Points.

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

Stacy is now 30 years old and has been out of the NFL for six years. According to Exact Net Worth, Stacy is still valued at $1.5 million.

Edited by LeRon Haire