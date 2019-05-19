Eagles defensive end Long announces retirement

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long announced his retirement on Saturday.

The number two overall pick in the 2008 draft finished as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Long, 34, announced on Twitter he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, New England Patriots and the then-St Louis Rams.

"Cheers. Been a hell of a journey," Long wrote.

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

"Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

Long won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018 as a nod to his work in the community and in charitable causes.

His brother Kyle still plays for the Chicago Bears on the offensive line and his father, Howie, was an eight-time Pro Bowl player and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Congratulations to Chris Long on an incredible NFL career! pic.twitter.com/WsSd679ebD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2019