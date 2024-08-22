5 best shiny Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Triumph Together

Pokemon GO's Triumph Together is just around the corner, and it's bringing Global Challenges that promise some fantastic rewards for dedicated trainers. Running from Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 3:30 AM IST to Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:29 PM IST, this event encourages players worldwide to collaborate and unlock special bonuses, including Timed Research and unique encounters.

Among the many Pokemon appearing during the event, here are five shiny variants that you definitely won't want to miss.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 shiny variants players should keep an eye on during Pokemon GO Triumph Together

1) Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cyndaquil is always a fan-favorite Pokemon, especially for those who appreciate classic earlier generations. As one of the original starters from the Johto region, Cyndaquil's shiny form is a sought-after catch. Its normally warm colors are replaced with a unique palette that makes it stand out.

Additionally, with the potential to evolve into the powerful Typhlosion, a shiny Cyndaquil is a perfect addition to any trainer's collection.

2) Beldum

Beldum as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beldum is another top contender for shiny hunters during this event. Evolving into Metagross, Beldum is one of the few Pokemon that holds the title of a Pseudo-Legendary.

Metagross happens to be an absolute powerhouse in both PvP and PvE. Additionally, its shiny form adorns itself with a golden accent that greatly complements the Pocket Monster.

3) Tirtouga and Archen

Tirtouga and Archen as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering that these two fossil Pokemon are already extremely elusive, finding their shiny forms is going to be even more incredible. Both Tirtouga and Archen have shiny colorations that differ from their normal variants. A darkened and muted scheme characterizes the shiny form of Tirtouga, and a vibrant and colorful one describes that of Archen.

Considering that shiny Tirtouga and Archen are rare and further evolve into Carracosta and Archeops, respectively, these two should be in the arsenal of any serious collector.

4) Grimer and Slakoth (wearing special accessories)

Grimer and Slakoth as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Triumph Together event, you'll have another chance to catch Grimer and Slakoth wearing special accessories - Grimer with a party hat and Slakoth with a visor. While you might have encountered these costumed Pokemon before, their shiny forms are still worth pursuing.

Grimer's shiny variant features a striking green hue, while Slakoth's is a more subdued pink. Both are delightful additions to any collection, especially with their event-themed accessories.

5) Event-themed trio: Ponyta, Elekid, and Lapras

The Event-themed spotlighted creatures in GO Triumph Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most exciting aspects of Triumph Together is the return of the event-themed trio - Ponyta, Elekid, and Lapras, each wearing accessories themed after Team Leaders Candela, Spark, and Blanche, respectively.

These Pocket Monsters were previously available in limited-time events, with each player only having one chance to encounter them per account. This event gives trainers another shot at catching these rare critters, and even better, their shiny forms.

The Triumph Together event is packed with opportunities for trainers to catch some of the most coveted shiny Pokemon in the game. From the powerful and golden Beldum to the event-themed trio of Ponyta, Elekid, and Lapras, there's something for everyone.

Make sure to team up with fellow trainers and take full advantage of this event to add these rare and beautiful critters to your collection.

