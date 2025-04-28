5 most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Journey Together set

Pokemon TCG Journey Together is the Trading Card Game's latest expansion. As is the case with all TCG expansions, certain cards, including full-arts, rare cards, special illustrations, and more, end up being valued at higher rates than the rest. Certain cards in this list offer utility in the competitive scene as well.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Journey Together expansion. Keep in mind, these are the average prices of these cards, and higher graded ones can go for even more. Also, the prices of these cards are subject to market fluctuations and can change over time.

5 of the most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Journey Together set

5) Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration 186/159

Ad

Trending

Hop's Zacian ex full-art in Pokemon TCG Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Current Estimated Market Price: $66

Ad

Hop's Zacian ex is a beautiful card depicting the end of the Pokemon Shield. In this title, once the post-game is completed, Zacian joins Hop's team willingly. This card has clearly managed to catch people's attention with its beautiful illustration. It is also useful in-game, with its attack Brave Slash dealing a whopping 240 damage.

Also read: 7 best full-art Trainer's Pokemon cards in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together, ranked

4) Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration 183/159

Ad

Iono's Bellibolt ex full-art in Pokemon TCG Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Current Estimated Market Price: $86

Ad

Iono's Bellibolt ex is a cute card starring the streamer and her Bellibolt. The electric frog is also Iono's ace in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, making this card an appropriate choice for its price. Its attack, Thunderous Bolt, deals 230 damage and can set up quickly owing to its ability, Electric Streamer. It allows players to attach a Lightning energy from the player's hand to any of Iono's Pokemon.

Also read: "People are sleeping on Ilima": Pokemon TCG Pocket player highlights a potential Arceus ex buff

Ad

3) N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration 185/159

N's Zoroark ex full-art in Pokemon TCG Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Current Estimated Market Price: $95

Ad

N's Zoroark ex flaunts the duo staring at something, with N's calm demeanour serving as a nice contrast to the sinister look on his Zoroark's face. Additionally, the card features a useful ability that can help discard and draw decks. The ability Trade allows a player to draw 2 cards after discarding one from their hand.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket player reimagines the game's UI to overcome current "hassle"

2) Salamence ex Special Illustration 187/159

Ad

Salamence ex full-art in Pokemon TCG Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Current Estimated Market Price: $110

Ad

Salamence ex depicts the Generation III pseudo flying around, shooting fire from its mouth. While the illustration is beautiful, the card is also useful for gameplay purposes. Its first attack, Wide Blast, hits the opponent's Benched Pokemon with 50 damage. However, its second attack, Dragon Impact, is deadlier, dealing 300 damage at the cost of discarding two Energy.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket player suggests a card that could make Fossil Pokemon better

Ad

1) Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration 184/159

Lillie's Clefairy ex full-art in Pokemon TCG Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Current Estimated Market Price: $200

Ad

Lillie's Clefairy ex features a pretty illustration of Lillie playing with her Clefairy in a meadow. While its attack, Full Moon Rondo, is situational, its ability, Fairy Zone, may be useful in certain situations.

However, this card has proved popular as PSA 10 versions have sold for close to $1000.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians release date and time

Check out our articles on Pokemon TCG Pocket here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More