All boosted shinies in Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales

During Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales, Pokemon GO trainers will have a boosted chance of encountering shiny variants of a handful of Pocket Monsters. The event runs from Tuesday, July 22, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It sees the in-game debut of the Kalos Pokemon: Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash.Catching shiny Pokemon is a beloved part of the Pokemon GO gameplay cycle, and events with boosted shiny rates as a bonus are welcome occasions. Players should keep in mind that an increased shiny spawn rate doesn't guarantee an encounter.Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales: All shiny Pokemon encounters with boosted spawn ratesThe following Pokemon will have an increased chance to spawn as shiny during Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales in Pokemon GO:Shiny Bagon - Available as wild encounter, Field Research, and Collection ChallengeShiny Beldum - Available as wild encounter, Field Research, and Collection ChallengeShiny Unown U - Available in One-Star RaidsWith the availability of boosted shiny spawn rates for the first two, players will also have a chance of getting Shiny Shelgon, Shiny Salamence, Shiny Metang, and Shiny Metagross through their respective evolutions.The shiny designs of both Bagon and Beldum evolution families are quite unique. If you do not yet have them, Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales is currently your best opportunity to get them.Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales also sees the first appearance of Shiny Rookidee in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monster is available as a wild encounter during the event. You can also encounter it through Field Research tasks and Collection Challenge. Once you have caught one, you can evolve to get Shiny Corvisquire and then Shiny Corviknight.Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters