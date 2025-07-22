  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All boosted shinies in Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales

All boosted shinies in Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:06 GMT
Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Boosted Shiny Pokemon guide (Image via TPC)
Some shiny Pokemon will have boosted spawn rates during Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales (Image via TPC)

During Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales, Pokemon GO trainers will have a boosted chance of encountering shiny variants of a handful of Pocket Monsters. The event runs from Tuesday, July 22, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It sees the in-game debut of the Kalos Pokemon: Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash.

Ad

Catching shiny Pokemon is a beloved part of the Pokemon GO gameplay cycle, and events with boosted shiny rates as a bonus are welcome occasions. Players should keep in mind that an increased shiny spawn rate doesn't guarantee an encounter.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales: All shiny Pokemon encounters with boosted spawn rates

The following Pokemon will have an increased chance to spawn as shiny during Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales in Pokemon GO:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Ad

With the availability of boosted shiny spawn rates for the first two, players will also have a chance of getting Shiny Shelgon, Shiny Salamence, Shiny Metang, and Shiny Metagross through their respective evolutions.

The shiny designs of both Bagon and Beldum evolution families are quite unique. If you do not yet have them, Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales is currently your best opportunity to get them.

Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales also sees the first appearance of Shiny Rookidee in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monster is available as a wild encounter during the event. You can also encounter it through Field Research tasks and Collection Challenge. Once you have caught one, you can evolve to get Shiny Corvisquire and then Shiny Corviknight.

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications