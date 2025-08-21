All Pokemon GO Max Particle Codes [GO Fest 2025 Max Finale].

Pokemon GO players can collect four sets of 200 Max Particle codes each as part of the GO Fest 2025 Max Finale. In total, 800 Max Particles will be up for grabs, which will allow you to challenge Eternamax Eternatus in the special Max Battle. Once you claim these rewards, they will be sent directly to your Pokemon GO account, which you will receive once you open the game.Currently, no expiration date has been set for the Max Particle codes in Pokemon GO. However, it is best to redeem them while the GO Fest 2025 Max Finale event is active on August 23 and August 24, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time.Note: There will be four sets of codes that will be revealed gradually. We will update this article with more codes once they are released by the developers.Pokemon GO Max Finale Max Particle codes for GO Fest 2025 Max FinaleHere are all the Max Particle codes for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Max Finale:CodeRewardREN73F559HY3T200 Max ParticlesTBA200 Max ParticlesTBA200 Max ParticlesTBA200 Max ParticlesYou will only be able to redeem these codes on Niantic's official redemption website. There is no way to do this from the Pokemon GO application itself. Follow these steps to easily claim these codes from the website:Head to the official Niantic Redemption website.Sign in to your Pokemon GO account.Copy each code from the table above and paste it into the box.Hit the Apply button.Once done, you will get these rewards in Pokemon GO as soon as you open the mobile application. Redeeming all four Max Particle codes will give you 800 Max Particles, which will cover your entry fee for one Max Raid and give you a chance to get at least one Eternatus in Pokemon GO.Remember to redeem these before the GO Fest 2025 Max Finale event ends at 6:00 PM local time on August 24, 2025.Uses of Max Particles in Pokemon GOYou will need Max Particles to enter the Max Battles as well as power up your Dynamax, Gigantamax, or Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO. While the GO Fest 2025 Max Finale is on, Eternamax Eternatus will be available in Max Battles, and you will need 800 Max Particles to take part in each Max Battle.Also read: Pokemon Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus lore explainedAt the same time, you will also need Max Particles to power up the Max Moves of your Pokemon. This applies to all Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon, and also includes Eternamax Eternatus.For more content on Pokemon GO, check out the following:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in the gameSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsGo Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator