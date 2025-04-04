Are Pokemon TCG Pocket animations too long? Players weigh in 

New Pokemon TCG Pocket animations have been introduced in the game, and the fan reaction has been mixed — to say the least. The most obvious change has been applied to the Wonder Pick mechanic, where players have a chance to pick a card of their choice out of five. It is a lucky draw to hopefully get a card you wanted for your deck or because its artwork looked cool.

In early versions of the game, when a player did a Wonder Pick, they would be shown the card they had picked immediately. However, after the recent update, a series of new Pokemon TCG Pocket animations now play out. All five cards would be revealed to the player, starting with the four they didn't pick, before finally revealing the one they did.

This has caused a bit of a stir among players, with some complaining about how it makes the game slower. u/Piats99 expressed their frustrations with the new mechanic change by posting on the TCGP subreddit.

Other users like u/Sergallow3 echoed this sentiment, pointing out that both revealing the cards and giving a summary of them was too excessive.

"All I'm saying is if you're gonna reveal them all 1 by 1 why do I need a summary of the cards as well"

User u/HubblePie had a similar train of thought, where they mentioned not minding the speed of the new Pokemon TCG Pocket animations as much. They said:

Comment byu/Piats99 from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

u/Hakaisha89 further pointed out that the new Pokemon TCG Pocket animations have made the game unsatisfying as they were more worried about not getting the card they wanted rather than when they got it.

Replying to this comment, u/stormrunner89 pointed out that players had never been able to follow the shuffling of the picks, and the shuffling of the cards doesn't actually do anything.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players discuss the new changes (Image via Reddit)

However, not all players seemed to mind the change. For instance, u/2ndPick pointed out that the speed of the new Pokemon TCG animations was maybe a second slower than before:

"Its like 1 second slower on a thing you're i think not supposed to speedrun"

Players have been divided on Pokemon TCG Pocket animations even before this update

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fanbase has always been a bit divided regarding the animation of the cards. One player on Reddit, u/HordeofDucks, posted about how repetitive the whole process of opening a pack and getting new cards could be at times.

As of now, there is no information on whether there will be any future updates on the new Pokemon TCG Pocket animations or if they will stay as they are.

