Pokemon TCG Pocket players discuss the disadvantages of going first in the current meta

In most card games, winning the coin flip and going first is considered an advantage. However, in Pokemon TCG Pocket, many players argue that going first is a significant handicap. With the inability to attach energy or attack on the first turn, they find themselves at a severe disadvantage compared to their opponents who go second.

The second player gets the chance to immediately attach energy and potentially attack, creating an imbalance that many in the community feel is detrimental to the game's competitive integrity.

The frustration has led to widespread discussion among fans, with some suggesting potential fixes to improve game balance. The current meta, where battles can be decided by the second turn, has left many disillusioned. A Reddit discussion sparked by u/J-Haren highlights these issues, with players voicing their dissatisfaction and proposing ways to level the playing field:

"This meta is absolutely terrible."

The main concern raised by u/J-Haren is that going first provides little-to-no advantage unless one is using a Giratina deck. Without the ability to attach energy, the first player is left vulnerable, while the opponent can immediately begin setting up their strategy. This often results in games being decided very quickly, leaving little room for skillful counterplay.

The issue is exacerbated by the power of certain cards. For instance, Misty, which supplies Water Energy, can create situations where a game is essentially lost on the first turn. This frustration was summed up by u/PowerfulWishbone879, who pointed out that losing instantly can sometimes feel like a relief simply because it saves time:

"When you get Misty killed turn1 and you are actually relieved that loosing took only 1min, you realise that you are not enjoying the grind that much."

Some players have suggested possible balance changes to alleviate the disadvantage of going first. User u/Ok-Plate905 proposed allowing players to draw two additional cards when going first to compensate for the lack of energy attachment.

Players give some interesting suggestions (Image via Reddit)

Another perspective was shared by u/Afexodus, who explained how the game can feel demoralizing due to the lack of counterplay options.

"Agreed, I realized that playing this game puts me in a worse mood than any other game I’ve played. I think it’s because of how early you lose and feeling like there was no counter play."

It’s like constantly getting hit with a trap opening in chess, but you aren’t allowed to play any other moves to avoid it. The early-game imbalance creates a feeling of helplessness, leading to frustration for many players.

Adding to the debate, u/blackmrbean compared Pokemon TCG Pocket to Yu-Gi-Oh!, stating they would rather go second in Yu-Gi-Oh! than go first in Pocket.

They stated that Pokemon TCG Pocket often feels like a "coin toss simulator," where luck determines the outcome far too often.

What can be done to improve Pokemon TCG Pocket's Balance?

Battling in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players believe that small changes could significantly improve the experience of going first in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The suggestions include allowing the first player to draw additional cards, modifying the turn structure to permit energy attachment but not attack, or reworking overpowered cards like Misty and Rocket Grunt.

While these changes are speculative, they highlight the community's desire for a more balanced gameplay experience.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community is growing increasingly vocal about the disadvantages of going first in the current meta. With a lack of energy attachment options and early-game attacks, players are finding that the coin flip often dictates the game's outcome before any meaningful strategy can unfold.

Suggestions provided may help address the issue, but for now, many feel that going first remains an unnecessary handicap. Whether developers will respond to these concerns remains to be seen, but the frustration continues to mount.

