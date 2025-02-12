Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research provides a branched questline for players to participate in. With the choice being between Arlo and Candela, trainers have a chance to obtain various in-game resources and different pocket monster encounters.
Beloved Buddies runs from Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time to Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This event even marks the debut of Dhelmise — the Sea Creeper Pokemon — in Pokemon GO. It can be found in three-star raids during this time.
How to complete Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research
The tasks and rewards are as follows:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 1 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Ultra Ball
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Remoraid encounter
- Explore 2 km - Mantine encounter
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP
Choose between the two options. Check out our Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research? guide to learn more.
Candela - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 2 of 3
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 500x Stardust
- Earn a Candy Exploring with your Buddy - Luvdisc encounter
- Make a new friend - 2x Poffin
- Rewards: Dunsparce encounter, 2000 XP
Candela - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 3 of 3
- Play with your buddy 5 times - 10x Ultra Ball
- Send 3 Gifts to friends - 500x Stardust
- Trade a Pokemon - Shellder encounter
- Rewards: Rapidash encounter, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Arlo - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 2 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 500x Stardust
- Transfer 5 Pokemon - Cubone encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Poffin
- Rewards: Shadow Diglett encounter, 2000 XP
Arlo - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 3 of 3
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Transfer 15 Pokemon - 500x Stardust
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Slowpoke encounter
- Rewards: Scizor encounter, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 4 of 3
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Rewards: 2500x Stardust
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨