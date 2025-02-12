Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research provides a branched questline for players to participate in. With the choice being between Arlo and Candela, trainers have a chance to obtain various in-game resources and different pocket monster encounters.

Beloved Buddies runs from Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time to Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This event even marks the debut of Dhelmise — the Sea Creeper Pokemon — in Pokemon GO. It can be found in three-star raids during this time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 1 of 3

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Ultra Ball

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Remoraid encounter

Explore 2 km - Mantine encounter

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP

Choose between the two options. Check out our Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research? guide to learn more.

Candela - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 2 of 3

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 500x Stardust

Earn a Candy Exploring with your Buddy - Luvdisc encounter

Make a new friend - 2x Poffin

Rewards: Dunsparce encounter, 2000 XP

Candela - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 3 of 3

Play with your buddy 5 times - 10x Ultra Ball

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 500x Stardust

Trade a Pokemon - Shellder encounter

Rewards: Rapidash encounter, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Arlo - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 2 of 3

Catch 15 Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Transfer 5 Pokemon - Cubone encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Poffin

Rewards: Shadow Diglett encounter, 2000 XP

Arlo - Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 3 of 3

Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Transfer 15 Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Slowpoke encounter

Rewards: Scizor encounter, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Step 4 of 3

Claim Reward - 2500 XP

Rewards: 2500x Stardust

