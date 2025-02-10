  • home icon
Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 10, 2025 23:01 GMT
Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide
Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide (Image via TPC)

Having a Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide will be useful for wishing to capture the creature as it makes its debut. This Gen VII Pocket Monster will only be available through 3-star raids during its initial appearance in the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event, which will last from 10 am local time on Tuesday, February 11 till 8 pm local time on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

This Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide covers everything you need to know to take it down — from weaknesses to best counters and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid weaknesses

Dhelmise' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Dhelmise' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Dhelmise in Pokemon GO?

Dhelmise is a Grass- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster that takes super-effective damage from Fire-, Ice-, Flying-, Ghost-, and Dark-type moves.

You can learn more about Dhelmise's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Dhelmise stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Dhelmise has the following stats:

  • Combat Power: 20,725
  • Attack: 233
  • Defense: 179
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish and Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Power Whip, and Shadow Ball

Dhelmise raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers in one go. They have a total of 180 seconds to take down the boss. Both remote and in-person participation are allowed for these battles.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids

Dhelmise promo (Image via TPC)
Dhelmise promo (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter Dhelmise in Pokemon GO raids are Mega Rayquaza, Mega Charizard Y, Shadow Mamoswine, Dusk Mane Necrozma, and Mega Tyranitar. The following list offers more options.

Best Flying-type counters to Dhelmise

  • Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
  • Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
  • Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
  • Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Best Fire-type counters to Dhelmise

  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
  • Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Best Ice-type counters to Dhelmise

  • Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
  • Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Best Ghost-type counters to Dhelmise

  • Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Best Dark-type counters to Dhelmise

  • Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters of each of these types in your collection:

  • Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
  • Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
  • Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid catch CP and shiny availability

Dhelmise shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Dhelmise shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Dhelmise's catch CP will lie in one of the following ranges:

  • No weather boost: 800 - 854 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,000 - 1,068 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids?

  • No weather boost: 854 CP
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,068 CP

Can Dhelmise be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Dhelmise cannot be found in Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids yet. You must wait for a future event for its shiny form to be released.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
