Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Having a Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide will be useful for wishing to capture the creature as it makes its debut. This Gen VII Pocket Monster will only be available through 3-star raids during its initial appearance in the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event, which will last from 10 am local time on Tuesday, February 11 till 8 pm local time on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

This Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide covers everything you need to know to take it down — from weaknesses to best counters and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid weaknesses

Dhelmise' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Dhelmise in Pokemon GO?

Dhelmise is a Grass- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster that takes super-effective damage from Fire-, Ice-, Flying-, Ghost-, and Dark-type moves.

You can learn more about Dhelmise's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Dhelmise stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Dhelmise has the following stats:

Combat Power: 20,725

20,725 Attack: 233

233 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Astonish and Shadow Claw

Astonish and Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Power Whip, and Shadow Ball

Dhelmise raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers in one go. They have a total of 180 seconds to take down the boss. Both remote and in-person participation are allowed for these battles.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids

Dhelmise promo (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter Dhelmise in Pokemon GO raids are Mega Rayquaza, Mega Charizard Y, Shadow Mamoswine, Dusk Mane Necrozma, and Mega Tyranitar. The following list offers more options.

Best Flying-type counters to Dhelmise

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Best Fire-type counters to Dhelmise

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Best Ice-type counters to Dhelmise

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Best Ghost-type counters to Dhelmise

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Best Dark-type counters to Dhelmise

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters of each of these types in your collection:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid catch CP and shiny availability

Dhelmise shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Dhelmise's catch CP will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 800 - 854 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

800 - 854 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,000 - 1,068 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids?

No weather boost: 854 CP

854 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,068 CP

Can Dhelmise be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Dhelmise cannot be found in Pokemon GO Dhelmise raids yet. You must wait for a future event for its shiny form to be released.

