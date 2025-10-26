Best Barbaracle moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a Rock-Water-type Pokemon. It was first introduced in Generation VI, and while it has some strong offensive points, its notable weaknesses include Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Electricity. However, it has a powerful move known as Shell Smash, and in its Mega form, perhaps Barbaracle can prove to be a strong option.

This article will cover the best Barbaracle Moveset and nature stats in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best Barbaracle Moveset in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Barbaracle in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are some moves you should use on your Barbaracle:

Stone Edge

Close Combat

Liquidation

Power-Up Punch

Apart from the Moveset, it is vital to focus on getting Barbaracle to its Mega Evolution form. To do this, all you need to do is defeat the Rogue Mega during the main mission 'A Rogue Mega Barbaracle'.

His Mega Evolution will turn it into a Rock-Fighting-type Pokemon from a Rock-Water-type Pokemon, thereby solving his weakness against other Fighting-type opponents.

Once the Mega Evolution is acquired, Barbaracle can learn Close Combat, Stone Edge, and Liquidation at levels 45, 50, and 54, respectively. These are fantastic offensive moves which are even more devastating in its Mega form.

Finally, Power-Up Punch will be its fourth move, which provides Barbaracle an Attack Boost each time it is used in a fight in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can teach the move to the creature by using TM018 found in Wild Zone 9.

Best Barbaracle Nature and base stats

You should aim for a Jolly nature (+Spe, -SpA) for Mega Barbaracle. This Pokemon already has high Attack stats and a power boost thanks to the Power-Up Punch. Therefore, it's best to increase its Speed stats with the Jolly Mint from the vendor found in Vert Sector 6.

Apart from that, Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in its unevolved form as Binacle, in Wild Zone 2, and then you can evolve it into Barbaracle at level 39. Here are some base stats you need to know about the creature:

HP: 72

72 Attack: 105

105 Defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 54

54 Special Defense: 86

86 Speed: 68

Here are the base stats of Mega Barbaracle:

HP: 72

72 Attack: 140

140 Defense: 130

130 Special Attack: 64

64 Special Defense: 106

106 Speed: 88

Also read: Best Scolipede moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

