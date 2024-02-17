5 best Catch Cup: Great League teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

One of the many things that help keep Pokemon GO's gameplay fresh is the existence of special PvP leagues with certain heavier restrictions in place compared to standard leagues. Currently, fans can play the new Catch Cups for Timeless Travels, which should help balance out the metagame a bit more.

The only creatures allowed to participate in the Catch Cup Great League must fit under this segment's combat power restriction of 1,500. Moreover, they must have been caught during the current season.

With so many monsters to choose from to use in this Catch Cup, it can be a bit overwhelming to think of some perfect teams, so we've listed them for you.

5 great teams compositions for Pokemon GO's Timeless Travels Catch Cup Great League

1) Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, and Vigoroth

These three creatures are some lesser-known Great League staples, with the exception of Galarian Stunfisk. Lanturn is a very good anti-meta pick, thanks to it being best suited to countering a lot of common Water-types like Azumarill or Swampert. Since entities like Swampert typically double down on Water-type moves, the threat of a Ground-type move from them is rather low.

Galarian Stunfisk is and has always been one of the best picks in most tiers of play in Pokemon GO due to its great offensive and defensive type combination, as well as access to some truly potent attacks.

Vigoroth fits the role of the general Normal-type most teams have. It possesses decent bulk and great offensive potential.

Pokemon Role Fast Attacks Charged Attacks Lanturn Switch Spark Surf, Thunderbolt Vigoroth Lead Counter Body Slam, Rock Slide Galarian Stunfisk Closer Mud Shot Rock Slide, Earthquake

2) Gligar, Medicham, and Serperior

Medicham and Gligar have been great choices for the Great League for quite some time now. The former having access to Psychic and Fighting-type attacks, as well as Ice Punch for coverage, has made it one of the best offensive choices.

Gligar is notorious for its large defense stat in both Pokemon GO and the main series games as well.

Serperior is an interesting choice that not many players would typically consider. However, with all the Ground-type creatures that are running around during this cup, using a customary Grass tank like Venusaur would be ill-advised. As such, Serperior can fit the bill with the added defensive benefits of being mono-typed.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Serperior Switch Vine Whip Frenzy Plant, Aerial Ace Medicham Closer Counter Ice Punch, Dynamic Punch Gligar Lead Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

3) Swampert, Mandibuzz, Bastiodon

Some players may have their reservations about using Bastiodon, considering all the Water- and Ground-type entities wandering the battlefield during Pokemon GO's Great League Catch Cup. However, this creature is still very much worth using because of its strong defense, which can be hard to deal with without a perfect counter.

Swampert is the go-to Water-type for competitive play, so it should not be much of a surprise to see it on this list.

As for Mandibuzz, it gained some popularity thanks to its high defense stat and unique Dark-and-Flying typing. With many Rock-types opting to sit this league out, this monster's only concerns will mostly be Electric-types like Lanturn.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Swampert Closer Mud Shot Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Bastiodon Switch Smack Down Stone Edge, Flamethrower Mandibuzz Lead Snarl Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace

4) Vigoroth, Swampert, Talonflame

For players who want to play a little more aggressively, this could be the team for them. Talonflame is a great offensive choice, thanks to its typing and movepool, but you may need to set it up to use it to its fullest potential.

The second member of this team, Vigoroth, is a notorious lead. It offers a strong damage output with Counter and Body Slam.

Swampert is a standard choice but may serve this team better with some more Water-type moves in its arsenal compared to the other build mentioned previously. With Vigoroth as the lead, the chances of this creature facing a strong Steel-type like Stunfisk or Bastiodon is low, so it can afford to forego some of its Ground moves here. Its shadow variant would also fit this team beautifully.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Vigoroth Lead Counter Body Slam, Rock Slide Talonflame Closer Incinerate Fly, Brave Bird Swampert Switch Water Gun Earthquake, Hydro Cannon

5) Umbreon, Clodsire, and Azumarill

Umbreon and Clodsire complement each other very well for defensive compositions. The former biggest weaknesses are Fighting and Fairy-types. As such, Clodsire supports it well with its secondary Poison typing. This makes the latter creature a great switch if Umbreon starts in an unfavorable match-up.

Azumarill is a great Fairy and Water-type, which is not a very common elemental combination for this metagame. While having a Water-type in this cup for Pokemon GO is always a sound idea, this creature can hit a completely different side of the type chart that other Water-types cannot, making it a great offensive and defensive choice.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Azumarill Closer Bubble Hydro Pump, Play Rough Clodsire Switch Mud Shot Sludge Bomb, Earthquake Umbreon Lead Snarl Foul Play, Psychic

These were five teams you can use in Great League's Catch Cup.