Best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

Pokemon GO Deep Depths will feature a limited number of Pocket Monsters, from which only some are appropriate for the GO Battle League. This event will kick off at 10 AM local time on March 19, 2025, and run until 8 PM local time on March 24, 2025. Trainers always actively look for strong PvP contenders to train and use in GBL because of the rewards and Pokemon encounters they can get for winning.

Unlike the Festival of Colors, which provided more versatile PvP choices, Pokemon GO Deep Depths only offers creatures suitable for certain formats. This article covers the top contenders.

Best GBL picks to obtain in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

1) Jellicent

Jellicent (Image via TPC)

Jellicent is a formidable force to be reckoned with in the GO Battle League. It can be used in the Great League, Ultra League, and the newly debuted Scroll Cup.

Trainers can get their hands on Jellicent in Pokemon GO Deep Depths by evolving Frillish using 50 Candy. Meanwhile, Frillish can be obtained by catching it in the wild.

PvP rating of Jellicent in GBL:

Great League: #17

Ultra League: #10

Master League: #281

Scroll Cup: #15

Jellicent best performs when it learns Hex, Surf, and Shadow Ball.

2) Liepard

Liepard (Image via TPC)

Liepard can be farmed in Pokemon GO Deep Depths. Trainers can capture Purrloin in the wild and then feed it 50 Candy to evolve it.

Unlike Jellicent, which has the potential to dominate the mainstream formats, Liepard is only strong in the Scroll Cup and the Willpower Cup. It has no use whatsoever in other GBL formats.

PvP rating of Jellicent in GBL:

Great League: #914

Ultra League: N/A

Master League: N/A

Willpower Cup: #54 (Shadow Liepard: #25)

Scroll Cup: #104

Liepard fights at the highest level after learning Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Play Rough.

3) Galarian Corsola

Galarian Corsola (Image via TPC)

Galarian Corsola has been recognized as a dominating PvP contender since its release. It can be obtained by hatching 7 KM Eggs in the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event.

During the Dual Destiny season, Galarian Corsola remained as a number one force in the Great League despite the nerf to Night Shade. Although incredibly powerful, Galarian Corsola is only suitable for use in the Great League.

PvP ranking of Galarian Corsola in GBL:

Great League: #6

Ultra League: N/A

Master League: N/A

Willpower Cup: N/A

Scroll Cup: #178

To get the most out of Galarian Corsola, teach it Astonish, Power Gem, and Night Shade.

4) Bisharp

Bisharp (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Deep Depths features Pawniard in 7 KM Eggs. This creature can be given 50 Candy for it to evolve into Bisharp, a warrior-like Dark- and Steel-type.

Bisharp is a respectable PvP choice among the other featured creatures in this event — although it's stretching the criteria quite a bit. It is strong in the Willpower Cup but weak in other combat modes of the GO Battle League. Trainers should recognize where Bisharp can shine in PvP and use it accordingly.

PvP rating of Bisharp in GBL:

Great League: #609

Ultra League: #464

Master League: #335

Willpower Cup: #104

Scroll Cup: #208

The best moveset for Bisharp is Snarl, Dark Pulse, and X-Scissor.

