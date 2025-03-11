Best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors is the second event of the Might and Mastery season. It will start on March 13, 2025, at 10 AM and conclude at 8 PM local time on March 17, 2025. Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Bruxish for the first time and Shiny Smeargle as Photobomb encounters after a long time. All of the event-featured creatures have unique textures, colors, and appearances.

The Festival of Colors mainly focuses on creatures showcasing unique designs and appearances. That said, there are only four best PvP picks for trainers to acquire in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors. While the others are more for showcase.

Best PvP choices of the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 event

1) Swampert

Swampert in the show (Image via TPC)

Mega Swampert is the only Pokemon featured in Mega Raids in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors event. It can only be used in the Master League: Mega edition format of the GO Battle League. On the other hand, the regular Swampert can be used in other formats, too.

Trainers can participate in a Mega Swampert raid and win it to get Swampert as an encounter. It should then be taught Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Sludge to join the leagues.

Swampert’s PvP rating in March 2025:

Great League: #104

Ultra League: #52

Master League: #N/A

2) Medicham

Medicham, as seen in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Medicham is a unique Fighting and Psychic-type creature and is a great asset to your PvP team because of its typing, moveset, and stats. There are many pocket monsters viable for the Great League, and Medicham is one of them. It can challenge strong opponents like Primeape, Dunsparce, and Carbink.

Meditite is a feature in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025. Trainers can catch this creature in the wild and then give it 50 Candy to evolve it into Medicham. Its best moveset is Psycho Cut, Ice Punch, and Dynamic Punch.

Medicham’s PvP rating in March 2025:

Great League : #58

: #58 Ultra League : N/A

: N/A Master League: N/A

3) Gyarados

Gyarados in the anime. (Image via TPC)

In the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors event, trainers will have the opportunity to farm Gyarados. To add it to their collection, they must evolve a Magikarp using 400 Candies.

Gyarados will be the new, strong Water- and Flying-type contender for the Scroll Cup. However, it has been a force to be reckoned with in the Master League. Our recommendation would be to make this Pokemon learn Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Crunch to showcase its optimum performance.

Gyarados’s PvP rating in March 2025:

Great League : #267

: #267 Ultra League : #207

: #207 Master League : #42

: #42 Scroll Cup: #56

4) Florges

Florges (Image via TPC)

Florges — the Garden Pokemon — can be used in almost every format of the GO Battle League. Its combat capabilities are remarkable because they allow Florges to perform effectively at the top level. That is why this creature is highly desired in the game.

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors will bring back different forms of Flabébé, along with their shiny variation. Any one of these forms can be set as a Buddy Pokemon and evolve it into Floette using 25 Candy. All that is left to do after this would be to earn 20 Hearts with Floette and use 100 Candy to evolve it into Florges.

The best moveset for Florges includes Fairy Wind, Trailblaze, and Moonblast.

Florges PvP rating in March 2025:

Great League: #22

Ultra League: #33

Master League: #7

What are other decent picks available in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors?

The four best picks to obtain in this event are Gyarados, Medicham, Florges, and Swampert. Apart from these choices, every other featured creature is incompetent in GBL.

Tips to obtain Gyarados, Swampert, Medicham, and Florges in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors

Gyarados

Look for more Magikarp encounters to obtain Candies.

Search for encounters in Rainy or Windy weather conditions.

Use Lure Modules and Incense to attract more encounters.

Swampert

Exploit its weaknesses to Grass-type attacks.

Utilize the best counters like Mega Sceptile and Kartana.

Catch Swampert before Poke Balls run out.

Medicham

Hunt Meditite encounters for Candy gain.

Find them in Cloudy and Windy weather conditions.

Attract more Meditite encounters using Lure Modules and Incense.

Florges

Catch Flabébé in the wild.

Set Flabébé as a Buddy Pokemon.

Earn 20 Hearts with the Buddy.

Collect plenty of Candies by catching wild Flabébé.

