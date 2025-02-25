Pokemon GO Mega Master League best team choices for Season 21

The Pokemon GO Mega Master League is a limited format in GO Battle League where Mega Evolved Pocket Monsters are allowed to take part. It seldom appears in the cycle. To end the Dual Destiny GBL season, it will appear alongside the open Great League from 1 pm PT on February 25 until 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. This is a Master League variant, so there is no upper limit to the creature's combat power.

Your team must consist of three Pocket Monsters and can include a maximum of one critter capable of Mega Evolution or Primal Reversion. It is recommended that you only use fully powered-up creatures with as close to perfect IVs (15/15/15) as possible.

This article highlights the best leads, switches, and closers you can use in Pokemon GO Mega Master League in GBL Season 21.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Mega Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega leads

1) Mega Rayquaza

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

2) Mega Gyarados

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

3) Primal Groudon

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

4) Mega Latios

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Luster Purge

5) Mega Swampert

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Top non-Mega leads

1) Origin Forme Palkia

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend

2) Palkia (or Shadow Palkia)

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor

3) Florges

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Disarming Voice

4) Marshadow

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

5) Solgaleo

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Iron Head

Best switches for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Mega Gyarados is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega switches

1) Mega Gyarados

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

2) Mega Rayquaza

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

3) Mega Gallade

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Close Combat

4) Primal Groudon

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

5) Mega Gengar

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball

Top non-Mega switches

1) Origin Forme Palkia

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend

2) Marshadow

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

3) Complete Forme Zygarde

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Crunch and Earthquake

4) Incarnate Forme Enamorus

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

5) Kyurem

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Glaciate and Dragon Claw

Best closers for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Primal Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega closers

1) Primal Groudon

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

2) Mega Rayquaza

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

3) Primal Kyogre

Fast Attack: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Attacks: Surf and Thunder

4) Mega Gyarados

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

5) Mega Swampert

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Top non-Mega closers

1) Shadow Ho-Oh

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Sacred Fire and Brave Bird

2) Zekrom

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Crunch and Wild Charge

3) Black Kyurem

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Freeze Shock

4) Florges

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Disarming Voice

5) Xerneas

Fast Attack: Geomancy

Geomancy Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Moonblast

