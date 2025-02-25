  • home icon
Pokemon GO Mega Master League best team choices for Season 21

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 25, 2025 23:48 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Master League
Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Mega Master League is a limited format in GO Battle League where Mega Evolved Pocket Monsters are allowed to take part. It seldom appears in the cycle. To end the Dual Destiny GBL season, it will appear alongside the open Great League from 1 pm PT on February 25 until 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. This is a Master League variant, so there is no upper limit to the creature's combat power.

Your team must consist of three Pocket Monsters and can include a maximum of one critter capable of Mega Evolution or Primal Reversion. It is recommended that you only use fully powered-up creatures with as close to perfect IVs (15/15/15) as possible.

This article highlights the best leads, switches, and closers you can use in Pokemon GO Mega Master League in GBL Season 21.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Mega Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)
Mega Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega leads

also-read-trending Trending

1) Mega Rayquaza

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

2) Mega Gyarados

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

3) Primal Groudon

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

4) Mega Latios

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Luster Purge

5) Mega Swampert

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Top non-Mega leads

1) Origin Forme Palkia

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend

2) Palkia (or Shadow Palkia)

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor

3) Florges

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Disarming Voice

4) Marshadow

  • Fast Attack: Sucker Punch
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

5) Solgaleo

  • Fast Attack: Fire Spin
  • Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Iron Head

Best switches for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Mega Gyarados is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)
Mega Gyarados is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega switches

1) Mega Gyarados

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

2) Mega Rayquaza

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

3) Mega Gallade

  • Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Close Combat

4) Primal Groudon

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

5) Mega Gengar

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball

Top non-Mega switches

1) Origin Forme Palkia

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend

2) Marshadow

  • Fast Attack: Sucker Punch
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

3) Complete Forme Zygarde

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Crunch and Earthquake

4) Incarnate Forme Enamorus

  • Fast Attack: Sucker Punch
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Close Combat

5) Kyurem

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Glaciate and Dragon Claw

Best closers for Pokemon GO Mega Master League

Primal Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)
Primal Rayquaza is the best lead for the Pokemon GO Mega Master League (Image via TPC)

Top Mega closers

1) Primal Groudon

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Precipice Blades

2) Mega Rayquaza

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent

3) Primal Kyogre

  • Fast Attack: Waterfall
  • Charged Attacks: Surf and Thunder

4) Mega Gyarados

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

5) Mega Swampert

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Top non-Mega closers

1) Shadow Ho-Oh

  • Fast Attack: Incinerate
  • Charged Attacks: Sacred Fire and Brave Bird

2) Zekrom

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Crunch and Wild Charge

3) Black Kyurem

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Freeze Shock

4) Florges

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Disarming Voice

5) Xerneas

  • Fast Attack: Geomancy
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Moonblast

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
