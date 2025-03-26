Bug Out 2025 Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Bug Out 2025 provides Pokemon GO trainers with a free Timed Research and a paid Premium Timed Research (costing US$2.00). While the former tasks players with catching Bug-type Pokemon, the latter has you catch any type of Pokemon. The rewards involve Bug-type Pokemon encounters, Lure Modules, and more.

Bug Out 2025 began on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the Pokemon GO debut of Sizzlipede and Centiskorch.

How to complete Bug Out 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Bug Out 2025 Free Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter

Catch 50 Bug-type Pokemon - Volbeat encounter

Catch 75 Bug-type Pokemon - Illumise encounter

Catch 100 Bug-type Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter

Catch 150 Bug-type Pokemon - Kleavor encounter

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, Shedinja encounter

Bug Out 2025 Paid Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Volbeat encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Illumise encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Scyther encounter

Catch 35 Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 4000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Volbeat encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Illumise encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Kleavor encounter

Catch 35 Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter

Catch 40 Pokemon - Heracross encounter

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 8000 XP, 4000x Stardust

The tasks should be completed, and the associated rewards redeemed before March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

