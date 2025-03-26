Bug Out 2025 Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Bug Out 2025 provides Pokemon GO trainers with a free Timed Research and a paid Premium Timed Research (costing US$2.00). While the former tasks players with catching Bug-type Pokemon, the latter has you catch any type of Pokemon. The rewards involve Bug-type Pokemon encounters, Lure Modules, and more.
Bug Out 2025 began on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the Pokemon GO debut of Sizzlipede and Centiskorch.
How to complete Bug Out 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
Bug Out 2025 Free Timed Research
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter
- Catch 50 Bug-type Pokemon - Volbeat encounter
- Catch 75 Bug-type Pokemon - Illumise encounter
- Catch 100 Bug-type Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter
- Catch 150 Bug-type Pokemon - Kleavor encounter
- Rewards: 1x Lure Module, Shedinja encounter
Bug Out 2025 Paid Timed Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Volbeat encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Illumise encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Scyther encounter
- Catch 35 Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter
- Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 4000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Volbeat encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Illumise encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Kleavor encounter
- Catch 35 Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter
- Catch 40 Pokemon - Heracross encounter
- Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 8000 XP, 4000x Stardust
The tasks should be completed, and the associated rewards redeemed before March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
