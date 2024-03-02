Can you get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon GO?

Many different creatures are constantly coming to Pokemon GO. With the franchise always evolving, there is always a new creature that could come with any passing update. One of these monsters players have been wondering about is Bloodmoon Ursaluna, a different variant of the standard Ursaluna present in the game.

While there may not be a way to obtain this creature currently, there are some ways Niantic could implement its arrival in the future. As Niantic said with their implementation of Kecleon, they want to add monsters to the game in a way that feels respectful of how they appear in the main franchise. So what could this mean for Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

Speculating about Bloodmoon Ursaluna's arrival to Pokemon GO

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a much different creature in the main series but may perform identically in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There is always the possibility that Niantic will release Ursaluna on at a random time on a random day. Although it would most likely be during an event, the theme of said event could have nothing to do with Ursaluna. While this is unlikely, the development team has done this a couple of times in the past.

A more likely scenario would be to tie its arrival to a Hisui-themed event or one tied to the Kitakami region. However, since all of the Hisuian creatures have come to the game, and Bloodmoon Ursaluna is technically not a Hisuian Pokemon, this is also not likely. It is also unlikely that an event themed around the land of Kitakami would be released almost a year after it debuted.

Since Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a rather creepy-looking creature, Niantic may save its introduction for the Fall season, closer to Halloween. Since it is an alternate form of a creature already in the game and it does not evolve from an Ursaring in the game it is from, it is likely that it will be a limited-time 3-Star Raid Boss, with it only being obtainable through this method. This means that players will not be able to evolve one themselves.

Everything to know about Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Much like its base species, Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon GO is a Ground and Normal-type Pokemon. It may have a solid 247 in both its Attack and Stamina stats, with a 190 in Defense. This balances out its stats a bit more, which may lead to it being a tad more consistent in the metagame. Since it's not officially in the game's files yet, no move list has been found.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is such an oddity in the main series, so it could be a long time before we see it appear in Pokemon GO. With so many other Paldean monsters to add before even considering the ones added in the DLC, Niantic may have their priorities elsewhere.

When it does come to the game, it will most likely be handled similarly to Kleavor, with it only being available for a limited time through raid events.