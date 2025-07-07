Can you solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Players wondering if they can solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO 5-star raids would be disappointed to know that Pokebattler simulations suggest that the task is not possible. The creature debuts in raids at 10 am local time on July 8, 2025, and will be available until 10 am local time on July 14, 2025, with a Raid Hour (6 - 7 pm local time) on July 8.

This article lists the reasons why it is impossible to solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO and the minimum number of raiders you need to take down the creature easily.

Why it is impossible to solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Solgaleo in the anime (Image via TPC)

The following are the reasons why you cannot take down Solgaleo in Pokemon GO as a solo raider irrespective of how strong your counters are and how solid your strategy is:

Solgaleo doesn't have a double weakness

Being a Steel- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster, there is no elemental type that deals double super-effective (256%) damage to Solgaleo.

Solgaleo is very tanky

Solgaleo has a relatively high Defense stat (191), which when combined with the fixed 15,000 HP health bar, makes it difficult to whittle down the raid boss' HP within the 300 seconds you are allotted.

Solgaleo hits very hard

Solgaleo has a very high attack stat of 255. Combine that with nuke moves like Solar Beam, Iron Head, and Flamethrower, your attackers, irrespective of their resistances, will take a lot of damage.

Even when going up against Solgaleo with Zen Headbutt and Psychic Fangs, attackers with double resistances to Psychic—Mega Tyranitar and Mega Absol being the strongest of the lot—take more than 300 seconds to complete the challenge.

To further understand why it is impossible to solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO, take a look at the creature's stats as a raid boss:

Combat Power: 47,461

47,461 Attack: 255

255 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt

Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, and Solar Beam

Minimum number of raiders needed to take down Solgaleo in Pokemon GO

You need at least two trainers with the top counters powered up to Level 40 to defeat Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO easily.

To learn about the creature's weaknesses and best counters, check out our Pokemon GO Solgaleo raid guide.

