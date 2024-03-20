Can you solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Is it possible to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids? This is something many players might be wondering about as the Guardian Deity of Akala Island returns as a raid boss. It was first available in the game during the Lush Jungle event of March 2022, and presently, it returns from March 21 to April 4, 2024.

Due to the lasting limitations on remote raiding and lack of community support in many areas, players might wish to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. However, that is not possible. This article explains why, the minimum number of trainers it takes, and the best counters to it.

Is it possible to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

It is not possible to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, no matter how strong your team is, it is impossible to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. This is because of two reasons. Before we look at those, here's a breakdown of its stats, typing, and moves:

Type: Psychic and Fairy

Combat Power: 50,112

Attack: 274

Defense: 213

Stamina: 15,000 HP

Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Future Sight, Moonblast, and Psyshock

Based on these, the reasons it can't be solo defeated are as follows:

Tapu Lele does not have any double weakness. That is, it takes damage at a relatively slow rate, not allowing players to chip down its HP bar within the 300 seconds they are given.

Tapu Lele hits really hard with its 274 Attack. It has some extremely powerful STAB Charged Attacks that are bound to hurt your attackers.

Minimum participants to take down Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Regular and shiny Tapu Lele (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is impossible to solo defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, two trainers with maxed-out optimal counters can get the job done. That said, it will be a tall task. With three trainers, you can overwhelm this critter easily. Employing damage boosters like Party Power and Mega Evolutions will help achieve this feat.

If you don't have some of the best counters to Tapu Lele, you can use these critters as well:

Best Steel-type counters to Tapu Lele

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Dialga (Altered or Origin) with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Best Ghost-type counters to Tapu Lele

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Best Poison-type counters to Tapu Lele

Mega or Shadow Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

That said, you could require at least five to eight trainers, depending on your in-game level and the quality of counters.

Make sure to have a stock of Max Revives, as you must not waste precious time separately reviving and healing your team members.

