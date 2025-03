Catch Mastery Archen Paid Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Catch Mastery Archen Paid Timed Research is now available to Pokemon GO trainers for $2. It provides 40 encounters with Archen, while the event offers a boosted chance of encountering a shiny variant.

Ad

The Catch Mastery Archen event also includes Field Research and Timed Research tasks that are available for free. If you wish to purchase the paid version, we suggest doing so along with the free Timed Research, as the tasks are largely similar.

How to complete Catch Mastery Archen Paid Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Step 1 of 10

Ad

Trending

Catch 2 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 2 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 500 XP

Step 2 of 10

Make 5 Nice Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Nanab Berry, 500 XP

Step 3 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berry while catching Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 500 XP

Ad

Step 4 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Pinap Berry, 500 XP

Step 5 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berry while catching Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 1000 XP

Step 6 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Great Ball, 1000 XP

Ad

Step 7 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Ultra Ball, 1000 XP

Step 8 of 10

Make 5 Great Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 500x Stardust, 1500 XP

Step 9 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Make a GreatThrow - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP

Step 10 of 10

Ad

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Make a Great Throw - Archen encounter

Make a Great Curveball Throw - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

The Catch Mastery Archen Timed Research tasks must be completed and the rewards redeemed by Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Also read: Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

How to complete Catch Mastery Archen Field and Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The Catch Mastery Archen-themed Field Research tasks and rewards are:

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - Archen encounter

Make 7 Great Throws - Archen encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

The free Catch Mastery Archen Timed Research is:

Step 1 of 10

Catch 2 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 2 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 500 XP

Ad

Step 2 of 10

Make 5 Nice Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Nanab Berry, 500 XP

Step 3 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berry while catching Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 500 XP

Step 4 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 5x Pinap Berry, 500 XP

Ad

Step 5 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berry while catching Pokemon - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 1000 XP

Step 6 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 5 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Great Ball, 1000 XP

Step 7 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 10x Ultra Ball, 1000 XP

Ad

Step 8 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Kabuto - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Omanyte - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 500x Stardust, 1500 XP

Step 9 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon - Archen encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP

Step 10 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Archen encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Archen encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - Archen encounter

Rewards: Archen encounter, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨