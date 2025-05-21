Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO trainers can currently acquire the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research for US$7.99. The ticket is available from Monday, May 19, at 10 am local time, to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. There's no expiry date once you have received the research.
This gives Pokemon GO trainers another chance to capture a Dynamax Kubfu apart from the Might and Mastery Special Research. For those unaware, the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research came online along with the Final Strike GO Battle Week event.
How to complete Fuzzy Fighter Special Research in Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week event
The tasks and rewards are:
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 1 of 5
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Collect 500 Max Particles - Stufful encounter
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Poke Ball
- Rewards: 1x Incense, 10x Pinap Berry, 1000x Stardust
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 2 of 5
- Explore 5 km - 20x Great Ball
- Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - Teddiursa encounter
- Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 5x Revive, 1000 XP
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 3 of 5
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 20x Ultra Ball
- Win 3 raids - Tyrogue encounter
- Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - 10x Kubfu Candy
- Rewards: 1x Star Piece, 5x Hyper Potion, 1000x Stardust
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 4 of 5
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket members - Cubchoo encounter
- Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - 10x Kubfu Candy
- Rewards: 1x Premium Battle, 5x Rare Candy, 1000 XP
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 5 of 5
- Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Make 2 Excellent Throws - Pancham encounter
- Level up a Max Move - 10x Kubfu Candy
- Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, 3x Kubfu Candy XL, 1000x Stardust
