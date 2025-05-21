Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO trainers can currently acquire the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research for US$7.99. The ticket is available from Monday, May 19, at 10 am local time, to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. There's no expiry date once you have received the research.

Ad

This gives Pokemon GO trainers another chance to capture a Dynamax Kubfu apart from the Might and Mastery Special Research. For those unaware, the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research came online along with the Final Strike GO Battle Week event.

How to complete Fuzzy Fighter Special Research in Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The tasks and rewards are:

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 1 of 5

Catch 30 Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Collect 500 Max Particles - Stufful encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Poke Ball

Rewards: 1x Incense, 10x Pinap Berry, 1000x Stardust

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 2 of 5

Explore 5 km - 20x Great Ball

Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - Teddiursa encounter

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 5x Revive, 1000 XP

Ad

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 3 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 20x Ultra Ball

Win 3 raids - Tyrogue encounter

Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - 10x Kubfu Candy

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, 5x Hyper Potion, 1000x Stardust

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 4 of 5

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket members - Cubchoo encounter

Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - 10x Kubfu Candy

Rewards: 1x Premium Battle, 5x Rare Candy, 1000 XP

Ad

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research - Step 5 of 5

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Make 2 Excellent Throws - Pancham encounter

Level up a Max Move - 10x Kubfu Candy

Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, 3x Kubfu Candy XL, 1000x Stardust

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨