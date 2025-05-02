Growing Up Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Growing Up Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$4.99 (or equivalent pricing tier in players' local currency). The rewards involved are:

One Incubator

15 Pinap Berries

3,000 Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more!

An event-themed avatar pose

If you are wondering about getting it, check our guide on whether you should purchase the Growing Up paid ticket. Meanwhile, we have put down in detail the tasks and rewards involved with the event's Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO below.

How to complete Growing Up Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards involved are:

Growing Up Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Evolve a Pokemon - Magikarp encounter

Evolve 2 Pokemon - Swablu encounter

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wailmer encounter

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wimpod encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Catch 20 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 30 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rookidee encounter

Hatch an Egg - Tandemaus encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs - Lucario encounter

Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, Growing Up Avatar Pose, 3000x Stardust

Growing Up Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO: Tasks and rewards

Apart from the Growing Up Premium Timed Research, trainers can also participate in a free Collection Challenge that is hatch-focused during the Growing Up event in Pokemon GO.

Growing Up Hatch Challenge: Growth Spurt

Hatch Wimpod [available as 2 km egg hatch]

Hatch Riolu [available as 2 km egg hatch]

Hatch Happiny [available as 2 km egg hatch]

Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, 5000 XP, 5000x Stardust

