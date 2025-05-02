  • home icon
  Growing Up Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Growing Up Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 02, 2025 09:55 GMT
Growing Up Premium Timed Research guide (Image via Scopely)
Growing Up Premium Timed Research guide (Image via Scopely)

Growing Up Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$4.99 (or equivalent pricing tier in players' local currency). The rewards involved are:

  • One Incubator
  • 15 Pinap Berries
  • 3,000 Stardust
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more!
  • An event-themed avatar pose

If you are wondering about getting it, check our guide on whether you should purchase the Growing Up paid ticket. Meanwhile, we have put down in detail the tasks and rewards involved with the event's Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO below.

Also Read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025

How to complete Growing Up Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards involved are:

Growing Up Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

  • Evolve a Pokemon - Magikarp encounter
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - Swablu encounter
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wailmer encounter
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wimpod encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Hatch an Egg - Tandemaus encounter
  • Hatch 2 Eggs - Lucario encounter
  • Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, Growing Up Avatar Pose, 3000x Stardust
Growing Up Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO: Tasks and rewards

Apart from the Growing Up Premium Timed Research, trainers can also participate in a free Collection Challenge that is hatch-focused during the Growing Up event in Pokemon GO.

Growing Up Hatch Challenge: Growth Spurt

  • Hatch Wimpod [available as 2 km egg hatch]
  • Hatch Riolu [available as 2 km egg hatch]
  • Hatch Happiny [available as 2 km egg hatch]
  • Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, 5000 XP, 5000x Stardust

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

