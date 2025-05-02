Growing Up Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Growing Up Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$4.99 (or equivalent pricing tier in players' local currency). The rewards involved are:
- One Incubator
- 15 Pinap Berries
- 3,000 Stardust
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more!
- An event-themed avatar pose
If you are wondering about getting it, check our guide on whether you should purchase the Growing Up paid ticket. Meanwhile, we have put down in detail the tasks and rewards involved with the event's Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO below.
How to complete Growing Up Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
The tasks and rewards involved are:
Growing Up Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 1
- Evolve a Pokemon - Magikarp encounter
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - Swablu encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wailmer encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - Wimpod encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
- Hatch an Egg - Tandemaus encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Lucario encounter
- Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, Growing Up Avatar Pose, 3000x Stardust
Growing Up Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO: Tasks and rewards
Apart from the Growing Up Premium Timed Research, trainers can also participate in a free Collection Challenge that is hatch-focused during the Growing Up event in Pokemon GO.
Growing Up Hatch Challenge: Growth Spurt
- Hatch Wimpod [available as 2 km egg hatch]
- Hatch Riolu [available as 2 km egg hatch]
- Hatch Happiny [available as 2 km egg hatch]
- Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, 5000 XP, 5000x Stardust
