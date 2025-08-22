How to beat Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny availability, and more

To take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles, you must play together with other players and use an appropriate set of counters. The creature can be challenged between 10 am and 6 pm local time on August 23 and 24, 2025.
Up to 100 trainers can participate in Eternamax Eternatus battles in Pokemon GO. Each player must pay 800 MP to enter the battle. However, the cost will be deducted only if you win the fight. Both in-person and remote participation is allowed.
This article covers the best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles
Attackers
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Defenders
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Eternamax Eternatus Max Battles
The best team to take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO includes the following:
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Ice Fang)
- Dynamax Blissey
- Dynamax Latios
Crowned Shield Zamazenta is a master at soaking up damage, Dynamax Blissey can help heal the team, and Dynamax Latios dishes out super-effective hits.
Eternamax Eternatus's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Dragon
- Ice
- Psychic
- Ground
Resistances
- Bug
- Electric
- Fighting
- Fire
- Poison
- Water
- Grass
Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison
Eternamax Eternatus catch mechanic and shiny availability
Unlike most Max Battles, you cannot capture Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO. Instead you will receive a huge amount of Candy and Candy XL for defeating this Power Spot boss.
Since Eternatus cannot be caught, its shiny form will not be available in-game for now.
Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 505
- Stamina: 452
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Mindstorm) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze)
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon
- Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨