How to beat Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny availability, and more

To take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles, you must play together with other players and use an appropriate set of counters. The creature can be challenged between 10 am and 6 pm local time on August 23 and 24, 2025.

Up to 100 trainers can participate in Eternamax Eternatus battles in Pokemon GO. Each player must pay 800 MP to enter the battle. However, the cost will be deducted only if you win the fight. Both in-person and remote participation is allowed.

This article covers the best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information.

Best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles

Attackers

Attacker Fast Move Key Skill Notes Eternatus Lick Level 3 Max Attack

Dynamax Latios Dragon Breath/Zen Headbutt Level 3 Max Attack - Dynamax Metagross Zen Headbutt Level 3 Max Attack Can double-up as defender as well. Dynamax Excadrill Mud Shot Level 3 Max Attack Can double-up as defender as well. Dynamax Hatterene Confusion Level 3 Max Attack Can double-up as defender as well. Dynamax Latias Dragon Breath/Zen Headbutt Level 3 Max Attack Can double-up as defender as well. Dynamax Charizard Dragon Breath Level 3 Max Attack - Dynamax Cryogonal Ice Shard Level 3 Max Attack - Gigantamax Lapras Psywave Level 3 Max Attack -

Defenders

Defender Fast Move Key Skill Notes Crown Sword Zacian Metal Claw Max Guard Relobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower Crown Shield Zamazenta Metal Claw Max Guard Relobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower Dynamax Hatterene Charm Max Attack Relobby if Eternatus has Sludge Bomb Dynamax Corviknight Sand Attack Max Guard Relobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower Dynamax Blissey Pound Max Spirit - Dynamax Metagross Fury Cutter Max Spirit Relobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Eternamax Eternatus Max Battles

Eternamax Eternatus' debut event (Image via TPC)

The best team to take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO includes the following:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Ice Fang)

Dynamax Blissey

Dynamax Latios

Crowned Shield Zamazenta is a master at soaking up damage, Dynamax Blissey can help heal the team, and Dynamax Latios dishes out super-effective hits.

Eternamax Eternatus's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Dragon

Ice

Psychic

Ground

Resistances

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Poison

Water

Grass

Eternamax Eternatus catch mechanic and shiny availability

Unlike most Max Battles, you cannot capture Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO. Instead you will receive a huge amount of Candy and Candy XL for defeating this Power Spot boss.

Since Eternatus cannot be caught, its shiny form will not be available in-game for now.

Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

Attack: 251

251 Defense: 505

505 Stamina: 452

452 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Mindstorm) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze)

Dragon Tail (Max Mindstorm) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze) Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon

Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

