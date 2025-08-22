  • home icon
How to beat Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny availability, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 22, 2025 22:00 GMT
Pokemon GO Eternamax Eternatus Max Battle guide
Pokemon GO Eternamax Eternatus Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles, you must play together with other players and use an appropriate set of counters. The creature can be challenged between 10 am and 6 pm local time on August 23 and 24, 2025.

Up to 100 trainers can participate in Eternamax Eternatus battles in Pokemon GO. Each player must pay 800 MP to enter the battle. However, the cost will be deducted only if you win the fight. Both in-person and remote participation is allowed.

This article covers the best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information.

Best counters to use against Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO Max Battles

Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey SkillNotes
EternatusLickLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax LatiosDragon Breath/Zen HeadbuttLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax MetagrossZen HeadbuttLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax ExcadrillMud ShotLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax HattereneConfusionLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax LatiasDragon Breath/Zen HeadbuttLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax CryogonalIce ShardLevel 3 Max Attack-
Gigantamax LaprasPsywaveLevel 3 Max Attack-
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Defenders

DefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Crown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax GuardRelobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower
Crown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax GuardRelobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower
Dynamax HattereneCharmMax Attack
Relobby if Eternatus has Sludge Bomb
Dynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax GuardRelobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower
Dynamax BlisseyPoundMax Spirit-
Dynamax MetagrossFury CutterMax SpiritRelobby if Eternatus has Flamethrower
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Eternamax Eternatus Max Battles

Eternamax Eternatus&#039; debut event (Image via TPC)
Eternamax Eternatus' debut event (Image via TPC)

The best team to take down Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO includes the following:

  • Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Ice Fang)
  • Dynamax Blissey
  • Dynamax Latios

Crowned Shield Zamazenta is a master at soaking up damage, Dynamax Blissey can help heal the team, and Dynamax Latios dishes out super-effective hits.

Eternamax Eternatus's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Dragon
  • Ice
  • Psychic
  • Ground

Resistances

  • Bug
  • Electric
  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Poison
  • Water
  • Grass

Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison

Eternamax Eternatus catch mechanic and shiny availability

Unlike most Max Battles, you cannot capture Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO. Instead you will receive a huge amount of Candy and Candy XL for defeating this Power Spot boss.

Since Eternatus cannot be caught, its shiny form will not be available in-game for now.

Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 251
  • Defense: 505
  • Stamina: 452
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Mindstorm) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze)
  • Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
