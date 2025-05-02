How to beat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO can be defeated using the best counters to the creature. It has been around for a long time, but will be featured in the May 3, 2025, Raid Day event from 2 - 5 pm local time. During this time, you can challenge it either in person or using Remote Raid Passes. The shiny odds for the creature will also be boosted.
This article tells you everything you need to know about defeating Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO, covering the creature's weaknesses, best counters. It also gives you an overview of post-battle information like hundo CP and shiny odds.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raids
The best counters to Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO are Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere, Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat, and Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
Here is a detailed list of some of the other top counters to Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO:
To find the best counters to Mega Kangaskhan in your collection, use the following search string:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raids?
The following types of attacks are strong against Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO:
- Fighting
Because of its Normal-typing, Mega Kangaskhan takes super-effective damage only from Fighting-type attacks.
What are Mega Kangaskhan's resistances?
Ghost is the only elemental type that this creature resists.
Mega Kangaskhan's shiny odds in Pokemon GO
The odds of finding a shiny variant from Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO are 1-in-10 during the Raid Day event. This only applies to raids challenged from 2 - 5 pm local time in your region. While you can remotely access battles outside this time period, you won't experience boosted shiny odds.
The usual chance of finding Shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO from raids is 1-in-128.
Can you solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO raids?
Yes, here's how to solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.
100% CP from Mega Kangaskhan raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, hundo Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO from raids will be at 1,477 CP. If the weather is Partly Cloudy, it will be at 1,847 CP.
Here's a breakdown of the creature's potential catch CP range based on weather conditions:
- No weather boost: 1,405 - 1,477 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,757 - 1,847 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raid boss stats and moves
- Combat Power: 37,140
- Attack: 246
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Outrage, Crunch, and Power-Up Punch
