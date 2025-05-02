How to beat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO can be defeated using the best counters to the creature. It has been around for a long time, but will be featured in the May 3, 2025, Raid Day event from 2 - 5 pm local time. During this time, you can challenge it either in person or using Remote Raid Passes. The shiny odds for the creature will also be boosted.

Ad

This article tells you everything you need to know about defeating Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO, covering the creature's weaknesses, best counters. It also gives you an overview of post-battle information like hundo CP and shiny odds.

Also read: Is Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket worth purchasing?

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raids

The best counters to Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO are Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere, Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat, and Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Ad

Trending

Mega Lucario is the best counter to Mega Kangaskhan raids (Image via TPC)

Here is a detailed list of some of the other top counters to Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Time to Win (TTW) Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere 268s Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat 340s Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent 364s Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch 339s Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword 341s Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast 367s Keldeo (Ordinary) Low Kick Sacred Sword 369s Shadow Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch 359s Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere 347s Shadow Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch 373s Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat 383s Shadow Annihilape Counter Close Combat 421s

Ad

To find the best counters to Mega Kangaskhan in your collection, use the following search string:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raids?

The following types of attacks are strong against Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO:

Fighting

Because of its Normal-typing, Mega Kangaskhan takes super-effective damage only from Fighting-type attacks.

What are Mega Kangaskhan's resistances?

Ghost is the only elemental type that this creature resists.

Ad

Mega Kangaskhan's shiny odds in Pokemon GO

The odds of finding a shiny variant from Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO are 1-in-10 during the Raid Day event. This only applies to raids challenged from 2 - 5 pm local time in your region. While you can remotely access battles outside this time period, you won't experience boosted shiny odds.

Shiny Kangaskhan and Shiny Mega Kangaskhan (Image via TPC)

The usual chance of finding Shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO from raids is 1-in-128.

Ad

Can you solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, here's how to solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.

100% CP from Mega Kangaskhan raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO from raids will be at 1,477 CP. If the weather is Partly Cloudy, it will be at 1,847 CP.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of the creature's potential catch CP range based on weather conditions:

No weather boost: 1,405 - 1,477 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,405 - 1,477 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,757 - 1,847 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raid boss stats and moves

Combat Power: 37,140

37,140 Attack: 246

246 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Mud Slap

Low Kick and Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Outrage, Crunch, and Power-Up Punch

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨