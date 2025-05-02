Is Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket worth purchasing?

As spring rolls into full swing, Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day is making its return. With events like these, the title gives Trainers a chance to dive into fast-paced, raid-heavy gameplay, often spiced up with exclusive bonuses and temporary rewards.

The issue for most, though, is whether the optional paid ticket provides sufficient value for money. For USD $4.99, there's access to a variety of extras throughout this three-hour event window. But is it worth paying for?

Let’s break down the details of the Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event and ticket benefits to guide you in deciding whether this is an investment you should make.

Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day: Event Overview and bonuses

Mega Kangaskhan as seem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, Mega Kangaskhan will take over raid gyms around the map. Trainers will encounter this Mega Evolution in Tier 4 raids, with the bonus that any Kangaskhan that appears during the event will learn the unique Charged Attack Stomp.

Adding to the excitement, there is also a higher opportunity to meet Shiny Kangaskhan, which makes this event particularly exciting for shiny hunters and collectors.

Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day: Free event bonuses

Even without spending a dime, players can take advantage of several perks:

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, May 2 at 5 pm to Saturday, May 3 at 8 pm PDT.

Up to six free Raid Passes available by spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Access to free Timed Research with a reward pool that includes 10,000 Stardust and bonus Stardust from Raids (1,000 extra per battle)

For casual players or those who prefer not to spend, these free bonuses still offer solid incentives to participate.

What you get with the Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day paid ticket

For USD $4.99, players who purchase the event ticket unlock a suite of benefits during the three-hour event window:

Eight more free Raid Passes from Gym spins (up to 14 total )

from Gym spins (up to ) Higher chance of receiving Rare Candy XL from raids

from raids 50% more XP from raid battles

from raid battles Double Stardust rewards from raids

The increased resources, in this case Stardust and XP, can prove to be quite useful for the player grinding out to level their or power their high-level Pokemon. The excess Rare Candy XL is particularly worthwhile for players hoping to buff up Legendary or high-IV Pokemon.

Also, the Ultra Ticket Box from the Pokemon GO Web Store packages the ticket along with a Premium Battle Pass for free. This provides even greater value to those who will be raiding heavily.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket worth the price?

Kangaskhan as seem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here’s a quick summary of who might benefit most from the ticket:

Yes, it’s worth it if you:

Plan to complete 10 or more raids during the event

Want to farm Stardust, XP, and Rare Candy XL efficiently

Are hunting Shiny Kangaskhan or strong IV Mega candidates

Enjoy fast-paced, raid-heavy events and want the best value

Will use the included Premium Battle Pass from the Web Store bundle

Maybe skip it if you:

Only plan to do a few raids

Aren’t focused on resource grinding

Are satisfied with the free bonuses and Timed Research

The Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket is a great value for dedicated players who will want to make the most of their raiding activities within the short event time. With extra rewards in terms of XP, Stardust, and candy, it makes an enjoyable event into a profitable grind.

For those less casual or raiding less, the free bonuses are still worth participating in without the need for a purchase.

