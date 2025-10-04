How to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO, you must go at it with the best counters available to you. The creature debuts on October 4, 2025, and will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time, as part of the Mega Raid Day event.

This article tells you how to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the shiny odds, raid boss stats, and weaknesses.

Best counters to Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO

The following are the best counters to defeat Mega Metagross:

Primal Groudon with Mudshot and Precipice Blades

with Mudshot and Precipice Blades Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Metagross (Image via TPC)

Best Ground-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepowe

Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball

Best Fire-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare

Best Dark-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Incineroar Snarl Darkest Lariat Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse

Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Metagross in your collection:

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Can you solo Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raids?

Yes, it is possible to solo raids featuring Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO. However, certain hyperspecific conditions must be met for this. Check out our guide for more details.

Shiny odds from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Metagross (Image via TPC)

Shiny Metagross will have a 1-in-10 chance of appearing after you take down these raid battles. After the event, when it appears in the regular raid cycle (no matter when it happens), it will have a 1-in-128 chance.

100% CP from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP

No weather boost: 2,166 CP

2,166 CP Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,708 CP

CP range

No weather boost: 2,078 - 2,166 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,078 - 2,166 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,598 - 2,708 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Metagross stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 52,103

52,103 Attack: 300

300 Defense: 289

289 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter,and Zen Headbutt

Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter,and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Psychic

