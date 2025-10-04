How to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO, you must go at it with the best counters available to you. The creature debuts on October 4, 2025, and will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time, as part of the Mega Raid Day event.
This article tells you how to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the shiny odds, raid boss stats, and weaknesses.
Best counters to Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO
The following are the best counters to defeat Mega Metagross:
- Primal Groudon with Mudshot and Precipice Blades
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
Best Ground-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)
Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)
Best Fire-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)
Best Dark-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)
Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Metagross in your collection:
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
Can you solo Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raids?
Yes, it is possible to solo raids featuring Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO. However, certain hyperspecific conditions must be met for this. Check out our guide for more details.
Shiny odds from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Metagross will have a 1-in-10 chance of appearing after you take down these raid battles. After the event, when it appears in the regular raid cycle (no matter when it happens), it will have a 1-in-128 chance.
100% CP from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Hundo CP
- No weather boost: 2,166 CP
- Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,708 CP
CP range
- No weather boost: 2,078 - 2,166 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,598 - 2,708 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mega Metagross stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 52,103
- Attack: 300
- Defense: 289
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter,and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Psychic
