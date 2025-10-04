  • home icon
How to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:28 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO, you must go at it with the best counters available to you. The creature debuts on October 4, 2025, and will be available to challenge from 2 to 5 pm local time, as part of the Mega Raid Day event.

This article tells you how to beat Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the shiny odds, raid boss stats, and weaknesses.

Best counters to Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO

The following are the best counters to defeat Mega Metagross:

  • Primal Groudon with Mudshot and Precipice Blades
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
Mega Metagross (Image via TPC)
Mega Metagross (Image via TPC)

Best Ground-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepowe
Best Ghost-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow ClawMoongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Best Fire-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Best Dark-type counters to Mega Metagross (+60% damage)

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
IncineroarSnarlDarkest Lariat
YveltalSnarlDark Pulse
Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Metagross in your collection:

  • Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Can you solo Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raids?

Yes, it is possible to solo raids featuring Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO. However, certain hyperspecific conditions must be met for this. Check out our guide for more details.

Shiny odds from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Metagross (Image via TPC)
Shiny Metagross (Image via TPC)

Shiny Metagross will have a 1-in-10 chance of appearing after you take down these raid battles. After the event, when it appears in the regular raid cycle (no matter when it happens), it will have a 1-in-128 chance.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Mega Metagross raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP

  • No weather boost: 2,166 CP
  • Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,708 CP

CP range

  • No weather boost: 2,078 - 2,166 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,598 - 2,708 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Metagross stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 52,103
  • Attack: 300
  • Defense: 289
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter,and Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Psychic
