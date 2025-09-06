How to beat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the best Fighting-, Grass-, Electric-, Fairy-, and Bug-type counters. The creature makes its debut in Mega Raids on Sunday, September 7, 2024, as part of the Raid Day from 2 to 5 pm local time.
Mega Sharpedo is a Water- and Dark-type Pocket Monster and can be challenged by up to 20 trainers in one go. However, it is quite frail defensively and can be easily soloed or low-manned.
This article covers the best counters to defeat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO. It also goes into important post-battle information, such as shiny odds and hundo CP.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raids
The top counters to use against Mega Sharpedo are:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Best Fighting-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo
Best Bug-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Best Fairy-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo
Best Grass-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo
Best Electric-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Sharpedo available to you:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
What are Mega Sharpedo’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Fighting
- Bug
- Fairy
- Grass
- Electric
Resistances
- Dark
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Water
- Fire
- Steel
Shiny odds from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO
During the Raid Day event, there will be a 1-in-10 or 10% chance of finding Shiny Sharpedo after you beat the raids. However, usually, these odds will be 1-in-128.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
100% CP from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO (hundo CP)
Hundo CP:
- No weather boost: 1,246 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,558 CP
Catch CP range:
- No weather boost: 1,174 – 1,246 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,468 – 1,558 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mega Sharapedo stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 36,365
- Attack: 289
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Waterfall
- Charged Attacks: Poison Fang, Hydro Pump, and Crunch
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨