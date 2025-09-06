  • home icon
How to beat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 06, 2025 18:44 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the best Fighting-, Grass-, Electric-, Fairy-, and Bug-type counters. The creature makes its debut in Mega Raids on Sunday, September 7, 2024, as part of the Raid Day from 2 to 5 pm local time.

Mega Sharpedo is a Water- and Dark-type Pocket Monster and can be challenged by up to 20 trainers in one go. However, it is quite frail defensively and can be easily soloed or low-manned.

This article covers the best counters to defeat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO. It also goes into important post-battle information, such as shiny odds and hundo CP.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raids

The top counters to use against Mega Sharpedo are:

  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
  • Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
  • Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Mega Sharpedo in the anime (Image via TPC)
Mega Sharpedo in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Fighting-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

PokemonFast AttackCharged Attack
Mega LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
Mega RayquazaDragon TailDragon Ascent
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Keldeo (Ordinary)Low KickSacred Sword
Shadow MachampCounterDynamic Punch
LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Shadow HariyamaCounterDynamic Punch
Mega GalladeLow KickClose Combat
Shadow AnnihilapeCounterClose Combat
Best Bug-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Best Fairy-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

PokemonFast Move
Charged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular GardevoirCharm
Dazzling Gleam
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy Wind
Dazzling Gleam
Tapu LeleAstonish
Nature's Madness
Crowned Sword ZacianAir Slash
Play Rough
XerneasGeomancy
Moonblast
TogekissCharm
Dazzling Gleam
SylveonCharm
Moonblast
HattereneCharmDazzling Gleam
PrimarnaCharm
Moonblast
Best Grass-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Best Electric-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
RegielekiThunder ShockThunder Cage
Shadow/Regular RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockPower Whip
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Sharpedo available to you:

  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
  • Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Mega Sharpedo’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Fighting
  • Bug
  • Fairy
  • Grass
  • Electric

Resistances

  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Psychic
  • Water
  • Fire
  • Steel

Shiny odds from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Sharpedo and Shiny Mega Sharpedo (Image via TPC)
Shiny Sharpedo and Shiny Mega Sharpedo (Image via TPC)

During the Raid Day event, there will be a 1-in-10 or 10% chance of finding Shiny Sharpedo after you beat the raids. However, usually, these odds will be 1-in-128.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

  • No weather boost: 1,246 CP
  • Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,558 CP

Catch CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,174 – 1,246 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,468 – 1,558 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Sharapedo stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 36,365
  • Attack: 289
  • Defense: 144
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Bite and Waterfall
  • Charged Attacks: Poison Fang, Hydro Pump, and Crunch
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

