How to beat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the best Fighting-, Grass-, Electric-, Fairy-, and Bug-type counters. The creature makes its debut in Mega Raids on Sunday, September 7, 2024, as part of the Raid Day from 2 to 5 pm local time.

Mega Sharpedo is a Water- and Dark-type Pocket Monster and can be challenged by up to 20 trainers in one go. However, it is quite frail defensively and can be easily soloed or low-manned.

This article covers the best counters to defeat Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO. It also goes into important post-battle information, such as shiny odds and hundo CP.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raids

The top counters to use against Mega Sharpedo are:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mega Sharpedo in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Fighting-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Keldeo (Ordinary) Low Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Shadow Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat Shadow Annihilape Counter Close Combat

Best Bug-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Best Fairy-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Dazzling Gleam Tapu Lele Astonish Nature's Madness Crowned Sword Zacian Air Slash Play Rough Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Sylveon Charm Moonblast Hatterene Charm Dazzling Gleam Primarna Charm Moonblast

Best Grass-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Electric-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Regieleki Thunder Shock Thunder Cage Shadow/Regular Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Power Whip Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Sharpedo available to you:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Mega Sharpedo’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Fighting

Bug

Fairy

Grass

Electric

Resistances

Dark

Ghost

Psychic

Water

Fire

Steel

Shiny odds from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Sharpedo and Shiny Mega Sharpedo (Image via TPC)

During the Raid Day event, there will be a 1-in-10 or 10% chance of finding Shiny Sharpedo after you beat the raids. However, usually, these odds will be 1-in-128.

100% CP from Mega Sharpedo raids in Pokemon GO (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

No weather boost: 1,246 CP

1,246 CP Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,558 CP

Catch CP range:

No weather boost: 1,174 – 1,246 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)

1,174 – 1,246 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or Foggy): 1,468 – 1,558 CP (10/10/10–15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mega Sharapedo stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 36,365

36,365 Attack: 289

289 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Bite and Waterfall

Bite and Waterfall Charged Attacks: Poison Fang, Hydro Pump, and Crunch

