How to beat Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO, you must equip yourself with the strongest counters. The creature initially appeared during GO Fest 2024 and returns in the raid cycle from 10 am local time on August 25 till 10 am local time on September 2, 2025.

Necrozma is a mono-Psychic-type legendary and will appear in 5-star raids. You can challenge it either in person or using a Remote Raid pass alongside up to 19 other trainers. The battle will last for 300 seconds.

This article covers the best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids and furnishes you with important post-battle information.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids

The best counters to Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are:

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Ghost-type counters to Necrozma

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Best Dark-type counters to Necrozma

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Incineroar Snarl Darkest Lariat Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse

Best Bug-type counters to Necrozma

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

The best counters in your collections can be looked up using these search strings:

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Necrozma's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Ghost

Dark

Bug

Resistances

Fighting

Psychic

Shiny odds from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO

Necrozma shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The chance of finding a Shiny Necrozma in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids is 1-in-20, or 5%. If you are lucky to encounter on from raids, it will be a guaranteed catch as long as you can land—at least—the last ball. Therefore, you can consider using a Pinap Berry on it to boost your candy gains.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

No weather boost: 2,104 CP

2,104 CP Weather boosted (Windy): 2,630 CP

Catch CP range:

No weather boost: 2,018 - 2,104 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,018 - 2,104 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 2,522 - 2,630 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Necrozma stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 47,210

47,210 Attack: 251

251 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Shadow Claw, and Psycho Cut

Metal Claw, Shadow Claw, and Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Future Sight, Iron Head, and Outrage

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

