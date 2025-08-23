How to beat Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO, you must equip yourself with the strongest counters. The creature initially appeared during GO Fest 2024 and returns in the raid cycle from 10 am local time on August 25 till 10 am local time on September 2, 2025.
Necrozma is a mono-Psychic-type legendary and will appear in 5-star raids. You can challenge it either in person or using a Remote Raid pass alongside up to 19 other trainers. The battle will last for 300 seconds.
This article covers the best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids and furnishes you with important post-battle information.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids
The best counters to Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
Best Ghost-type counters to Necrozma
Best Dark-type counters to Necrozma
Best Bug-type counters to Necrozma
The best counters in your collections can be looked up using these search strings:
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
What are Necrozma's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Ghost
- Dark
- Bug
Resistances
- Fighting
- Psychic
Shiny odds from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO
The chance of finding a Shiny Necrozma in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids is 1-in-20, or 5%. If you are lucky to encounter on from raids, it will be a guaranteed catch as long as you can land—at least—the last ball. Therefore, you can consider using a Pinap Berry on it to boost your candy gains.
100% CP from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Hundo CP:
- No weather boost: 2,104 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy): 2,630 CP
Catch CP range:
- No weather boost: 2,018 - 2,104 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 2,522 - 2,630 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Necrozma stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 47,210
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Shadow Claw, and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Future Sight, Iron Head, and Outrage
