How to beat Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:48 GMT
Pokemon GO Necrozma raid guide
Pokemon GO Necrozma raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO, you must equip yourself with the strongest counters. The creature initially appeared during GO Fest 2024 and returns in the raid cycle from 10 am local time on August 25 till 10 am local time on September 2, 2025.

Necrozma is a mono-Psychic-type legendary and will appear in 5-star raids. You can challenge it either in person or using a Remote Raid pass alongside up to 19 other trainers. The battle will last for 300 seconds.

This article covers the best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids and furnishes you with important post-battle information.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma raids

The best counters to Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are:

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)
Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Best Ghost-type counters to Necrozma

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow ClawMoongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Best Dark-type counters to Necrozma

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
IncineroarSnarlDarkest Lariat
YveltalSnarlDark Pulse
Best Bug-type counters to Necrozma

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
The best counters in your collections can be looked up using these search strings:

  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Necrozma's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Ghost
  • Dark
  • Bug

Resistances

  • Fighting
  • Psychic

Shiny odds from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO

Necrozma shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Necrozma shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The chance of finding a Shiny Necrozma in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids is 1-in-20, or 5%. If you are lucky to encounter on from raids, it will be a guaranteed catch as long as you can land—at least—the last ball. Therefore, you can consider using a Pinap Berry on it to boost your candy gains.

100% CP from Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

  • No weather boost: 2,104 CP
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 2,630 CP

Catch CP range:

  • No weather boost: 2,018 - 2,104 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 2,522 - 2,630 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Necrozma stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 47,210
  • Attack: 251
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Shadow Claw, and Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Future Sight, Iron Head, and Outrage
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

