How to cook Water Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Though originally laughed at by the community upon its reveal, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's sandwich-making mechanic has been heavily utilized by hardcore players. These sandwiches are more than just a quick snack since they possess qualities that grant players exquisite buffs crucial for finding Shiny Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon have been a staple in the franchise since their debut in the second generation. Every long-time fan of the franchise is familiar with the Red Gyarados that can be found in Johto's Lake of Rage. This creature was the introduction to these rare variants for many players. Consequently, this has led to many trainers aiming to catch as many as they can.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's sandwiches, shiny hunting has never been easier. However, because there are so many different ways that trainers can customize their meals, it can be a bit overwhelming for players who just need to make one to have better luck at catching a specific type of Shiny Pokemon.

This guide will break down the different components for crafting the perfect shiny hunting sandwich to find Water-type Pokemon.

Crafting the perfect Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Water-type edition

An official screenshot of the sandwich construction menu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some of the most oppressive creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame, like Dondozo, are Water-types. Thanks to its relationship with Tatsugiri's Commander ability, Dondozo is one of the most potent threats in the doubles format.

Much like how pirates of old flew the Jolly Roger to intimidate the crew on their target vessel, having a Shiny Dondozo could signal to one's online opponent that they have quite the battle ahead of them. Of course, for this reason, having a perfect shiny hunting sandwich makes the process much easier.

The first ingredient you will need is the humble cucumber. Though a simple ingredient, this component is what decides that the sandwich's effects will influence creatures with a Water typing. Cucumbers can be picked up at a majority of the ingredient vendors across the Paldea region, so they won't be hard to come by.

As for the second and third ingredients, you will need to obtain Herba Mystica. These are special ingredients that can only be obtained by completing Tera Raid Battles with a difficulty rating of five stars. There is one herb for each flavor profile, and you'll need one spicy and one salty Herba Mystica.

Once the sandwich has been assembled and consumed, you'll receive three levels of Encounter and Shining Power for Water-type Pokemon. It is recommended to save before making the sandwich, so you can just restart your game and try again if you don't find any Shiny Pokemon. This way, you won't have to keep grinding for ingredients over and over again.

With such an easy recipe to remember, you'll have filled up your PC box with Shiny Water-type Pokemon in no time. Because of how easy it is to find Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet online, you shouldn't have much trouble assembling the ingredients either.

Poll : 0 votes