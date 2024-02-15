How to get Darkrai in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Darkrai in Pokemon GO is a question many players ponder about. This Mythical Pocket Monster was released back in 2019 during the Halloween event. It has appeared in the game several times since then, and later its shiny form was released in 2020.

Darkrai in Pokemon GO is a Dark-type Pocket Monster with 285 Attack, 198 Defense, and 172 Stamina. It can learn Snarl and Feint Attack as Fast Moves and Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, and Sludge Bomb (using an Elite Charged TM) as Charged Moves.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about how to get Darkrai in Niantic's mobile game, and the availability of its shiny form.

How to get Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Tobias' Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

Since Darkrai in Pokemon GO cannot be traded, your only hope is to catch it. The two places you can capture the critter from are:

5-star raids

The most reliable way to get your hands on the Darkness Pokemon is to defeat it in 5-star raids. Fairy-, Fighting-, and Bug-type Pocket Monsters are best equipped for that. Here are some of the best counters to Darkrai raids:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Once you defeat it in battle you have the chance of encountering it at 2,048 – 2,136 CP at Level 20 without weather boost. However, in case the weather is Foggy, the encounter will be between 2,560 – 2,671 CP at Level 25.

GO Battle League rewards

If you have unlocked Rank 20 in the current GO Battle League season, you are eligible for encounters with the current 5-star raid boss. This is not a guaranteed encounter, but the catch is guaranteed whenever you meet this Pocket Monster here as you cannot progress without catching it.

GBL encounters with Darkrai always range between 2,048 – 2,136 CP at Level 20 since weather boost doesn't affect them.

How to get Shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO can be found from 5-star raids and GBL encounters. In both cases, it has a 1/20 chance of it being shiny. This does not mean that one out of 20 encounters is guaranteed to be shiny. You simply have a 5% chance of meeting Shiny Darkrai every time you find the Pocket Monster.

