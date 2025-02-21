How to get Deerling in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Deerling in Pokemon GO has four different forms. The GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City events, which run simultaneously, mark the debut of Shiny Deerling's four forms: Autumn, Spring, Summer, and Winter. The events started on February 21, 2025, at 9 am local time in the respective regions and will end on February 23, 2025, at 5 pm local time.

Here is everything trainers need to learn to get their hands on different forms and versions of Deerling in Pokemon GO.

How to get Deerling in Pokemon GO

Spring and Summer Deerling in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given below are the ways to acquire a Deerling in Pokemon GO:

Wild encounters

Research task rewards

Trade

Wild encounters

In the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City events, each form of Deerling will appear in different habitats: Winter Caverns, Spring Soirée, Summer Vacation, and Autumn Masquerade.

It is easy to identify which habitat a specific Deerling's form can appear in by looking at the first word of that habitat. This means a Winter Deerling can be encountered and caught in Winter Caverns.

Event participants must purchase a ticket to explore the different habitats and find the desired form of a wild Deerling in Pokemon GO. The event also offers boosted shiny rates.

The same habitat pattern will be followed during the Global version of the event. However, instead of designated areas, the habitats will change hourly. Here is the schedule:

Winter Caverns: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time

Spring Soiree: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time

Summer Vacation: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Autumn Masquerade: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Using Lure Module and Incense may attract Deerling encounters to your location. To look for more encounters, you could also go to places that experience Partly Cloudy weather. This is because these weather conditions increase the encounter rates of Deerling.

Research task rewards

The Seasons Change event, which marked the debut of Autumn Deerling, took place on October 9, 2020. The event offered an encounter with an Autumn Deerling as a reward for completing the Timed Research quest.

All four forms and versions of Deerling can be obtained as encounter rewards from Field Research tasks in GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City.

Trade

Deerling can be evolved into Sawsbuck in Niantic's mobile game. Both, the creature and its Evolution, can be traded. This means you can ask your in-game friends to give one to you.

Can Deerling be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Deerling (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City events debuted the Shiny forms of all Deerling in Pokemon GO.

