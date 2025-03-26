How to get Dewpider in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dewpider in Pokemon GO will be returning in the 2025 Bug Out event, which will be held from March 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM to March 30, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time. Pokemon like Caterpie, Nincada, and Venipede will be more common during these five days, and the Galarian mon Sizzlipede will be making its Pokemon GO debut.

As for Dewpider, it is a dual Bug/Water type Pokemon from the Alolan region that evolves into Araquanid. This article will look at the ways players can get a Dewpider during the 2025 Bug Out event, and whether or not it can be shiny.

How to get Dewpider in Pokemon GO

Dewpider and Araquanid in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of March 2025, Dewpider can be caught in the following ways:

Wild encounters (increased chance of spawning thanks to the Bug Out event)

Lure Module encounters

Trade

Wild Encounters: Thanks to the 2025 Bug Out event, Dewpider will spawn more frequently in the wild from March 26-30.

Lure Module Encounters: For players who want to increase their odds further, using a Lure at a Pokestop during this event will result in a greater chance of encountering Dewpider in the wild.

Trade: Players unable to find a wild Dewpider can trade for one. However, this will require a lot of Stardust.

Additionally, if players are interested in further increasing their chances of encountering a wild Dewpider, they should go hunting in Rainy conditions, which will boost the Bug/Water type Pokemon's spawn rates.

Can Dewpider in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Dewpider and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is possible to get Shiny Dewpider in Pokemon GO during the 2025 Bug Out event. With increased spawn rates, players will have a better chance of encountering one during this time.

Dewpider in Pokemon GO: Stats, evolution requirements, and moves

Type: Bug/Water

Bug/Water Max CP: 807

807 Attack: 72

72 Defense: 117

117 Stamina: 116

116 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Infestation

Bug Bite and Infestation Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam, Mirror Coat and Water Pulse

Dewpider evolves into Araquanid on being fed 50 candy. As a Buddy Pokemon, it will earn 1 Dewpider Candy every 3km walked. Players can check out the CP of their new Araquanid in our Pokemon GO CP calculator.

Araquanid in Pokemon GO

Type: Bug/Water

Bug/Water Max CP: 2065

2065 Attack: 126

126 Defense: 219

219 Stamina: 169

169 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Infestation

Bug Bite and Infestation Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam, Mirror Coat, Water Pulse and Bug Buzz

In related news, the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details are out.

