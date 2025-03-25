5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025

Pokemon GO Bug Out will debut Sizzlipede and Centiskorch as well as feature various Bug-type creatures and their Shiny variations in the wild, in raids, and in Research tasks. The event takes place from 10 am local time on March 23, 2025, until March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

The Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 event will offer multiple bonuses for trainers to benefit from. The notable bonus is the increased chance to encounter Shiny Wurmple and Shiny Venipede.

5 featured Shiny Pokemon worth collecting in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025

1) Shiny Kleavor

Shiny Kleavor (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Bug Out features Kleavor in 3-star raids, and shiny encounters are possible from it. However, it is not guaranteed to come across a Shiny Kleavor as it only has a 1-in-64 chance of appearing for every successful raid.

Kleavor is a dual Bug- and Rock-type Pocket Monster in the mobile game. So, it is weak to Rock-, Steel-, and Water-type moves.

Counters to Kleavor raids:

Dusk Mane Necrozma : Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Primal Kyogre : Waterfall and Origin Pulse

: Waterfall and Origin Pulse Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

2) Shiny Venipede

Shiny Venipede (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Bug Out boosts the chance of finding Shiny Venipede in the wild. Trainers should plan strategically to get their hands on this critter. Visit places that experience Rainy and Cloudy weather conditions to boost chances of finding Shiny Venipede in the wild.

Moreover, using Lure Module and Incense items during Pokemon GO Bug Out can boost Venipede’s appearance rates further.

3) Shiny Scizor

Shiny Scizor (Image via TPC)

Shiny Scizor will be featured in 3-star raids in Pokemon GO Bug Out. Its regular variant, which appears as a boss, must be defeated to encounter it. There is approximately 1-in-128 chance of finding the shiny variant from these battles.

Scizor is a Bug- and Steel-type species, which makes it super weak to Fire-type moves.

Counters to Scizor raids:

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

4) Shiny Dewpider

Shiny Dewpider (Image via TPC)

Dewpider and its Shiny version will appear as wild encounters during Pokemon GO Bug Out. The spawn rate of Dewpider will be increased in this event. This means if trainers happen to interact with Dewpider encounters by tapping on them to see whether any of them are Shiny or not, they may be able to find one.

The mobile game boosts the Dewpider’s appearance rates in Rainy weather conditions. While shiny-hunting this critter, also consider using Lure Modules and Incenses.

5) Shiny Wurmple

Shiny Wurmple (Image via TPC)

There will be a greater chance of encountering a Shiny Wurmple in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025. Wurmple, which will receive a spawn boost on this occasion, will appear as an encounter in the wild.

Although Wurmple will spawn in all weather conditions in the game, there's a higher chance of finding one when it is raining.

