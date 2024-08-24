How to get Drapion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

There are five possible methods to get Drapion in Pokemon GO, including catching the creature in the wild and evolving a Skorupi into one. Drapion is a dual Poison- and Dark-type Pocket Monster that was introduced as part of the Holiday 2018 event on December 18, 2018. Its shiny variant is available in the game and debuted during the Team GO Rocket Global Take-over event on March 6, 2020.

These monsters have decent stat distribution and can perform well under proper team settings. So, let us explore how you can get Drapion and Shiny Drapion in Pokemon GO.

Drapion in Pokemon GO: How to get, weaknesses, counters, and more

Drapion, as seen in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

There are five different ways to obtain Drapion in Pokemon GO. They are as follows:

Trending

Catch Drapion in the wild

Evolve a Skorupi

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

1) Catch Drapion in the wild

Unfortunately, Drapion is not commonly found in the wild, and due to this, encountering the creature in the overworld is a rare occurrence. That said, this Poison- and Dark-type entity spawns in areas that have Cloudy or Foggy weather, and you should frequent such locations to come upon it.

The effect of the Lure Module and Incense can attract Pocket Monsters appearing in Foggy or Cloudy weather conditions. Therefore, if you activate these items in the right environment, you may find Drapion in Pokemon GO.

2) Evolve a Skorupi

If you are unable to find Drapion in the wild, you can look for Skorupi. The spawn rate of the latter is boosted by Cloudy or Rainy weather conditions.

That said, you can evolve a Skorupi into a Drapion by feeding it 50 Pokemon Candies. Consumables are hard to come across in the game, but you can make your Skorupi a Buddy Pokemon, transfer unwanted catches to Professor, hatch eggs, and more to collect them.

3) Beat Raid Battles

The third available method to obtain Drapion is to beat Raid Battles featuring the monster. By exploiting its weaknesses, which are Ground-type attacks, you can deal significant damage to Drapion in Pokemon GO.

The Ogre Scorp Pokemon takes increased damage from Ground-type moves. In addition, their damage output can be boosted when used in Sunny weather. Now, let’s take a look at a few Pokemon to defeat Drapion:

Mega Garchomp or Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm.

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Slap and High Horsepower.

Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Golurk: Mud Shot and Earthpower.

4) Complete Research Tasks

Certain events provide research tasks that offer Drapion encounters as rewards upon completing them. However, we would like to point out that this method is unreliable for trainers who want Drapion in Pokemon GO.

5) Trade

A picture of Drapion from the anime. (Image via TPC)

If nothing works or helps, you can always ask your Pokemon GO friends to give you their extra Drapion through the trade mechanic. Please note that both friends need Stardust in their accounts to complete the trade. Moreover, you can only trade when your friend is within a 100-meter distance.

All the ways to get Shiny Drapion in Pokemon GO

Since the methods to get Drapion and Shiny Drapion in Pokemon GO are exactly the same, you can do these things:

Catch a Shiny Drapion in the wild

Evolve a Shiny Skorupi

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

Also Read: 5 rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Triumph Together

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback