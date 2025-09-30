How to get Duraludon in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Duraludon in Pokemon GO can be obtained by participating in Max Battles or by trading with a friend. The creature, first introduced in the Gen VIII main series games, has been available in Pokemon GO starting 10 am local time on September 30, 2025. It is the highlight of the Steel Skyline event.

This article covers everything you need to know to obtain Duraludon in Pokemon GO.

How to get Duraludon in Pokemon GO

Max Battles

Trade

Duraludon in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Max Battles

At the time of release, the most straightforward way to obtain Duraludon in Pokemon GO is to get it from four-star Max Battles. This means you must spend 800 MP to enter the fight. However, this will only be deducted if you succeed.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Duraludon Max Battle guide

Duraludon is a Steel- and Dragon-type creature, which leaves it vulnerable to Ground- and Fighting-type attacks. Some of your best offensive options are:

Gigantamax (or Dynamax) Machamp

Urshifu

Eternatus

Once you defeat Duraludon in the fight, you will get a chance to catch it at level 20. The creature's CP will lie in the following range:

1,674 CP to 1,753 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Here, the 1,753 CP Duraludon is the hundo variant. Note that it is not possible to obtain weather boosted critters from Max Battles.

Since you are catching Duraludon from Max Battles, it will be eligible to be a tank or attacker, besides taking part in other game mechanics.

Also read: How to solo defeat Dynamax Duraludon in Pokemon GO 4-star Max Battles

Trade

If you are unable to capture Duraludon on your own, you can always have a friend trade one to you. However, note that the exchange will have a fairly high Stardust. Doing this with Best Friend will reduce this expenditure slightly, but not by much.

Can Duraludon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shiny Duraludon in Pokemon GO will be available at the time of release. It will have a 1/64 or 1.5625% chance of being shiny every time you encounter it.

Pokemon GO Duraludon: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

Attack: 239

239 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 172

172 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)

Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike) Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw

Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

