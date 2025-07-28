How to get Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO debuted on July 28, 2025. It will be available as a one-star Max Battle boss from 6 am to 9 pm local time every day until August 3, 2025. It was also the star of the July 29 Max Monday event, which was held from 6 to 7 pm local time. Dynamax Kabuto evolves into Dynamax Kabutops when fed 50 Candy.

Ad

This article covers all the ways you can acquire Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO

One-star Max Battle

Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shiny Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO (Image vi a TPC)

One-star Max Battle

Ad

Trending

As of July 2025, the most reliable way to acquire a Kabuto capable of going big is to catch it from one-star Max Battles. These battles cost 250 MP to enter (a refundable amount, which is returned to you if you lose the battle) and can be challenged by up to four players with three Pokemon each.

However, given Kabuto's double weakness to Grass-type attacks and the abundance of Grass-type Dynamax Attackers in Pokemon GO, you should have a very easy time taking down this Power Spot boss. Even a Bulbasaur or Grookey will make quick work of this enemy.

Ad

Once you beat Kabuto in Max Battles, you will get the chance to catch it at the following CP range:

No weather boost: 730 CP to 783 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to capture Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. As long as you have caught a Kabuto before, it will not count as a Special Trade.

Ad

Before trading, make sure none of Kabuto' Max Moves are powered-up as this progress will be reset.

Can Dynamax Kabuto be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to capture the shiny variant of Dynamax Kabutops in Pokemon GO. You will have a 1-in-512 chance of the creature even appearing.

Dynamax Kabuto in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

Attack: 148

148 Defense: 140

140 Stamina: 102

102 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Scratch (Max Strike) and Mud Shot (Max Quake)

Scratch (Max Strike) and Mud Shot (Max Quake) Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Ancient Power, and Rock Tomb.

Aqua Jet, Ancient Power, and Rock Tomb. Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨