How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO debuted on August 4, 2025, and will be available daily between 6 am and 9 pm until August 10, 2025. This is the second Fossil Pokemon to receive its Dynamax form in the mobile game, with the first being Dynamax Kabuto. You can evolve Omanyte into Omastar using 50 Candy.

This article covers all the ways to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO

One-star Max Battles

Trade

Shiny Dynamax Omanyte (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Omanyte can be challenged Power Spots between 6 am and 9 pm local time from August 4, 2025, until August 10, 2025. Entry to these battles costs 250 Max Particles. This cost is refunded if you lose the fight. Up to four trainers, each with three Pokemon can enter these battles. Those joining remotely must also expend a Remote Raid pass each.

Like Kabuto, Omanyte is also a Water- and Rock-type creature. This means it is extremely vulnerable to Grass-type attacks. Check out our Pokemon GO Dynamax Attacker tier list for the best options.

Once you take down the Power Spot boss, you can capture Omanyte at the following CP range:

No weather boost: 826 CP to 882 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you cannot capture Dynamax Omanyte for some reason, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. As long as you have the critter registered on your Pokedex, it will not count as a Special Trade.

Note that any Max Moves you level up before trading will be brought back to level one. However, if you unlock Max Spirit or Max Guard before the trade, they will remain unlocked.

Can Dynamax Omanyte be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, there is a 1-in-512 chance that you will encounter the shiny version of Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO.

Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

Attack: 155

155 Defense: 153

153 Stamina: 111

111 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Mud Shot (Max Quake)

Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Mud Shot (Max Quake) Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam, Rock Blast, Brine, Ancient Power, and Rock Tomb.

Bubble Beam, Rock Blast, Brine, Ancient Power, and Rock Tomb. Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

