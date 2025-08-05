  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 05, 2025 16:53 GMT
How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO
How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO debuted on August 4, 2025, and will be available daily between 6 am and 9 pm until August 10, 2025. This is the second Fossil Pokemon to receive its Dynamax form in the mobile game, with the first being Dynamax Kabuto. You can evolve Omanyte into Omastar using 50 Candy.

Ad

This article covers all the ways to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO

  • One-star Max Battles
  • Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shiny Dynamax Omanyte (Image via TPC)
Shiny Dynamax Omanyte (Image via TPC)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One-star Max Battles

Dynamax Omanyte can be challenged Power Spots between 6 am and 9 pm local time from August 4, 2025, until August 10, 2025. Entry to these battles costs 250 Max Particles. This cost is refunded if you lose the fight. Up to four trainers, each with three Pokemon can enter these battles. Those joining remotely must also expend a Remote Raid pass each.

Like Kabuto, Omanyte is also a Water- and Rock-type creature. This means it is extremely vulnerable to Grass-type attacks. Check out our Pokemon GO Dynamax Attacker tier list for the best options.

Ad

Once you take down the Power Spot boss, you can capture Omanyte at the following CP range:

  • No weather boost: 826 CP to 882 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you cannot capture Dynamax Omanyte for some reason, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. As long as you have the critter registered on your Pokedex, it will not count as a Special Trade.

Note that any Max Moves you level up before trading will be brought back to level one. However, if you unlock Max Spirit or Max Guard before the trade, they will remain unlocked.

Ad

Can Dynamax Omanyte be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, there is a 1-in-512 chance that you will encounter the shiny version of Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO.

Dynamax Omanyte in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 155
  • Defense: 153
  • Stamina: 111
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Mud Shot (Max Quake)
  • Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam, Rock Blast, Brine, Ancient Power, and Rock Tomb.
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL
Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications