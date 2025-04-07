How to get Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO makes its Pokemon GO debut during the Max Monday event on April 7, 2025. The creature hails from the Alola region and is the third Fighting-type Dynamax Pokemon to be added to the mobile game. After the limited availability on April 7, it will return for a week from April 14 to 20, 2025.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about Dynamax Passiman in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO

3-star Max Battles

Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TPC)

3-star Max Battles

Ad

Trending

The easiest way to get your hands on a Dynamax Passimian is to beat it in 3-star Max Battles. These will be available from 6 to 7 pm local time on April 7, 2025, and then again for a week from April 14 - 20, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time.

Passimian is a fighting-type creature with access to three fighting-type attacks and one dark-type attack. Therefore, you can easily take it down with Gengar as the tank and two Flying-type or Psychic-type Dynamax Attackers in Pokemon GO. Some of the offensive options are:

Ad

Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Unfeazant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Once you take down the Power Spot boss, you can capture Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 1,654 - 1,733 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,654 - 1,733 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,068 - 2,166 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to capture a Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. As long as you have the creature registered on your Pokedex, it won't count as a Special Trade.

Ad

Note that any Max Moves unlocked before trading will be retained by Passimian. However, any Max Moves that have been leveled up will be brought back to level 1.

Can Dynamax Passimian be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Passimian comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, there is a 1-in-64 chance of encountering Shiny Dynamax Passimian once you defeat the Power Spot boss.

Ad

Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 222

222 Defense: 160

160 Stamina: 225

225 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Rock Smash, Counter, (Max Knuckle) Take Down (Max Strike)

Rock Smash, Counter, (Max Knuckle) Take Down (Max Strike) Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, Superpower, and Brutal Swing

Brick Break, Close Combat, Superpower, and Brutal Swing Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

Is Dynamax Passimian good in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO is a very strong pick. Until Gigantamax Machamp enters the game, it will be tied as the best Fighting-type attacker alongside regular Dynamax Machamp.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨