How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO makes its debut on March 15, 2025, as part of the Max Battle Weekend. It is the fourth legendary Pocket Monster to get a Dynamax form in the AR-based mobile game. It will be available for a limited time — 6 am to 9 pm on March 15 and 16, 2025 — for now and might get a more expansive release in a later season.

This article covers all the ways of acquiring Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO

You can get Dynamax Raikou in the following ways as of March 2025:

5-star Max Battles

Trade

Also read: How to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend

Dynamax Raikou promo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

5-star Max Battles

Dynamax Raikou can be challenged at Power Spots near you from 6 am to 9 pm local time on March 15 and 16, 2025. This creature will appear in large numbers, so you won't have to venture too far to find one.

The entry cost for these Max Battles is 800 Max Particles. This gets refunded if you are unable to beat the Power Spot boss. Four players can enter these fights simultaneously, and each of them can have a team of three attackers.

Trade

Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO can also be traded. Whether you have caught Raikou or not, it will count as a Special Trade as the Pocket Monster is a Legendary.

Also read: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research?

Can Dynamax Raikou be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Raikou comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to encounter Shiny Dynamax Raikou from Power Spots. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%.

Dynamax Raikou stats and attributes in Pokemon GO

Attack: 241

241 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 207

207 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Thunder Shock and Volt Switch (both lead to Max Lightning)

Thunder Shock and Volt Switch (both lead to Max Lightning) Charged Attacks: Thunder, Thunderbolt, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball

Thunder, Thunderbolt, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨