  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:35 GMT
How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO
Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO makes its debut on March 15, 2025, as part of the Max Battle Weekend. It is the fourth legendary Pocket Monster to get a Dynamax form in the AR-based mobile game. It will be available for a limited time — 6 am to 9 pm on March 15 and 16, 2025 — for now and might get a more expansive release in a later season.

Ad

This article covers all the ways of acquiring Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO

You can get Dynamax Raikou in the following ways as of March 2025:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

  • 5-star Max Battles
  • Trade

Also read: How to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend

Dynamax Raikou promo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Dynamax Raikou promo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

5-star Max Battles

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dynamax Raikou can be challenged at Power Spots near you from 6 am to 9 pm local time on March 15 and 16, 2025. This creature will appear in large numbers, so you won't have to venture too far to find one.

The entry cost for these Max Battles is 800 Max Particles. This gets refunded if you are unable to beat the Power Spot boss. Four players can enter these fights simultaneously, and each of them can have a team of three attackers.

Ad

Trade

Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO can also be traded. Whether you have caught Raikou or not, it will count as a Special Trade as the Pocket Monster is a Legendary.

Also read: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research?

Can Dynamax Raikou be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Raikou comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Raikou comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to encounter Shiny Dynamax Raikou from Power Spots. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%.

Ad

Dynamax Raikou stats and attributes in Pokemon GO

  • Attack: 241
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 207
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Thunder Shock and Volt Switch (both lead to Max Lightning)
  • Charged Attacks: Thunder, Thunderbolt, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी