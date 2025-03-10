Pokemon GO: How to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend

The highly anticipated debut of Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battles is set to take place from Saturday, March 15, at 6 am local time to Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9 pm local time. As part of this special event, players will be able to challenge Dynamax Raikou in five-star Max Battles, and lucky trainers may even encounter a Shiny Raikou.

However, since you require Max Particles (MP) to participate in Max Battles, maximizing the number of free battles over the weekend is crucial.

By following a strategic approach and well-laid-out plan by Redditor u/thefierybreeze, you can take advantage of in-game mechanics to participate in up to nine free Dynamax Raikou Max Battles without spending any premium resources.

Guide to get nine free Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battles encounters

Raikou as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This guide follows an optimized plan that leverages over storing Max Particles, power spot rewards, and efficient walking strategies to maximize free Raikou Max Battles.

Preparation (Monday - Friday)

Complete but do not claim Research Tasks from Monday to Thursday, accumulating 1,400 MP in reserve.

Thursday: Keep 160-170 MP unspent.

Friday: Aim to store 1,240-1,250 MP by claiming MP strategically (300 + 120 + 120 + 120 + 120 + 300 from various sources).

Before the event starts, ensure you have 940-950 MP, then claim an additional 300 MP from exploring, overstoring MP beyond the usual cap.

Saturday: Executing the plan

Walk 2 km to store 300 MP (now at 1,240/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 1st Dynamax Raikou battle (440/1,000 MP).

Collect 300 MP from exploring (740/1,000 MP).

Collect 820 MP from a Power Spot (1,560/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 2nd raid (760/1,000 MP).

Walk 0.5 km and collect 300 MP (1,060/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 3rd raid (260/1,000 MP).

Collect 820 MP from a Power Spot (1,080/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 4th raid (280/1,000 MP).

Claim 300 MP + 300 MP from Research Tasks (880/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 5th raid (80/1,000 MP).

Claim 300 MP + 500 MP from Research Tasks (880/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 6th raid (80/1,000 MP).

Sunday: Completing the final Raids

Walk 2 km in advance to store 1,200 MP (total 1,280/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 7th raid (480/1,000 MP).

Walk 0.5 km and collect 300 MP (780/1,000 MP).

Collect 820 MP from a new Power Spot (1,600/1,000 MP).

Use MP to fight the 8th and 9th raids, depleting MP (0/1,000 MP).

Final tips for Raikou Max Battles efficiency

Avoid collecting Research MP prematurely, as it may interfere with the daily MP cap.

Overstore MP effectively by claiming exploring rewards at key moments.

Coordinate with other players to avoid interruptions when walking to generate MP.

Be mindful of MP limits, as excess collection could lead to wasted resources.

By following this guide, trainers can take full advantage of the Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battles debut weekend and maximize their chances of obtaining this powerful Legendary Pokemon — possibly even in its Shiny form.

